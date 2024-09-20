Married Robert F. Kennedy Allegedly Had Affair With Star 'New York Magazine' Reporter Olivia Buzzi

New York Magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi was placed on leave after she had an alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is married to Cheryl Hines.

Nuzzi “acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the magazine said in a statement.