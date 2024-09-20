Married Robert F. Kennedy Allegedly Had Affair With Star 'New York Magazine' Reporter Olivia Buzzi
New York Magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi was placed on leave after she had an alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is married to Cheryl Hines.
Nuzzi “acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the magazine said in a statement.
“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” the spokesperson added. “An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”
According to Oliver Darcy of Status put the alleged information in his news letter on Thursday, September 19.
Darcy said Nuzzi did not comment on the story and claimed the relationship between the reporter, 31, and the politician, who ended his campaign for president in August, began after she wrote a November 2023 profile about Kennedy.
Kennedy has been married to Hines, 58, since 2014, and though she supported his political dreams, she claimed they've argued in the past about his prior campaign.
"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," she stated.
"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way,'” she explained. "So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."
Since suspending his campaign, Kennedy has been vocal about supporting Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 race.
"These are the principled causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump. The causes were: Free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children," he said.
"One of the two candidates has adopted these issues as his own to the point where he has asked to enlist me in his administration. I'm speaking, of course, of Donald Trump," he added.