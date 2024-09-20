or
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Rumored Affair Partner Mocked After She Mentions Reporters Sleeping With Sources in Resurfaced Post

Olivia Nuzzi claimed she exchanged 'personal' messages with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sept. 20 2024, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

New York Magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi has been accused of carrying on a non-physical affair with former presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The same day that news hit headlines, one of Nuzzi's past social media posts alluding to relationships between journalists and their sources sparked a flurry of mocking messages.

Olivia Nuzzi was a Washington correspondent for 'New York Magazine.'

The screenshot of the post read: "Why does Hollywood think female reporters sleep with their sources?"

One X user replied, "There's always a tweet," and a second person agreed, "Truly, Twitter is undefeated. Even tells on its buyers."

A third user replied that it was a "self-fulfilled prophecy," while another joked, "The SNL skits just keep writing themselves."

robert f kennedy jrs rumored affair partner mocked resurfaced post
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy denied he had an affair with Olivia Nuzzi.

As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, September 19, Nuzzi "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust."

robert f kennedy jrs rumored affair partner mocked resurfaced post
Source: @olivianuzzix/Instagram

Olivia Nuzzi was put on leave after speaking out on the alleged relationship.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

However, the following day, Kennedy Jr. firmly denied the rumors, claiming he "only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

The 70-year-old politician has been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014.

robert f kennedy jrs rumored affair partner mocked resurfaced post
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. married Cheryl Hines in 2014.

Nuzzi later told the New York Times the relationship began when "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" earlier this year.

"During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source," she added. "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Kennedy Jr's wife, Hines, has yet to make a public statement on the rumors.

