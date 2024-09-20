Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Rumored Affair Partner Mocked After She Mentions Reporters Sleeping With Sources in Resurfaced Post
New York Magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi has been accused of carrying on a non-physical affair with former presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The same day that news hit headlines, one of Nuzzi's past social media posts alluding to relationships between journalists and their sources sparked a flurry of mocking messages.
The screenshot of the post read: "Why does Hollywood think female reporters sleep with their sources?"
One X user replied, "There's always a tweet," and a second person agreed, "Truly, Twitter is undefeated. Even tells on its buyers."
A third user replied that it was a "self-fulfilled prophecy," while another joked, "The SNL skits just keep writing themselves."
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, September 19, Nuzzi "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust."
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Was Aware of Her Husband's 'History' of Cheating — But Married the 'Womanizer' Anyway
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Denies Having an Affair With Reporter Olivia Nuzzi, Insists He 'Only Met Her Once in His Life'
- Married Robert F. Kennedy Allegedly Had Affair With Star 'New York Magazine' Reporter Olivia Nuzzi
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the following day, Kennedy Jr. firmly denied the rumors, claiming he "only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
The 70-year-old politician has been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014.
Nuzzi later told the New York Times the relationship began when "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" earlier this year.
"During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source," she added. "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kennedy Jr's wife, Hines, has yet to make a public statement on the rumors.