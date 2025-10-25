NEWS Cheryl Hines Admits to Being Charmed by Donald Trump: 'I Was Expecting Something Else' Source: mega Cheryl Hines reveals how she was charmed by Donald Trump in their first meeting during a new interview on Tucker's Carlson's podcast. Allie Fasanella Oct. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: mega Cheryl Hines spoke about meeting Donald Trump for the first time on Tucker Carlton's podcast on Friday, October 24.

Hines, 60, told Carlson, "I was expecting something else... I was expecting, uh, I think I was expecting somebody who didn’t listen to other people, wouldn’t be interested in other people. And that’s not, that’s not who I met.” She explained, “I met somebody who was very interested in other people, really wanted to hear what somebody else had to say." The actress added, "That was very surprising to me.”

Source: mega Cheryl Hines described Donald Trump as a 'very genuine person.'

Hines also shared that supporting her husband, the controversial U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, has been "a learning process" for her as much of her Hollywood circle has conflicting views. "It has tested me to stake a step back and get a different perspective," she told Carlson. She even referenced a 2020 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in which Larry David's character dons a MAGA hat to get people to stop approaching him. She admitted that the episode was both "funny" and "true."

Source: mega Cheryl Hines' new memoir 'Unscripted' hits shelves on November 11.

RFK Jr., 71, was sworn in as Secretary of Health & Human Services in February after suspending his independent presidential bid on August 23, 2024, and announcing his support for Trump. Hines shared in appearance on The View on October 14 that when Kennedy and Trump sat down to talk, they realized "they did have a lot of common goals."

Source: mega Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines married in August 2014.