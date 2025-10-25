Cheryl Hines Admits to Being Charmed by Donald Trump: 'I Was Expecting Something Else'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Cheryl Hines is opening up about her views on Donald Trump.
Appearing on Tucker Carlson's podcast ahead of the release of her new memoir Unscripted on Friday, October 24, the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum and wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confessed that the divisive president surprised her in their first meeting.
Hines revealed that she first met Trump shortly after his assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, and found him to be "a very genuine person."
Hines, 60, told Carlson, "I was expecting something else... I was expecting, uh, I think I was expecting somebody who didn’t listen to other people, wouldn’t be interested in other people. And that’s not, that’s not who I met.”
She explained, “I met somebody who was very interested in other people, really wanted to hear what somebody else had to say."
The actress added, "That was very surprising to me.”
Hines also shared that supporting her husband, the controversial U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, has been "a learning process" for her as much of her Hollywood circle has conflicting views.
"It has tested me to stake a step back and get a different perspective," she told Carlson.
She even referenced a 2020 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in which Larry David's character dons a MAGA hat to get people to stop approaching him. She admitted that the episode was both "funny" and "true."
RFK Jr., 71, was sworn in as Secretary of Health & Human Services in February after suspending his independent presidential bid on August 23, 2024, and announcing his support for Trump.
Hines shared in appearance on The View on October 14 that when Kennedy and Trump sat down to talk, they realized "they did have a lot of common goals."
When co-host Sunny Hostin asked about Hines' decision to support Kennedy backing Trump, the former actress responded, "I was guarded about it," she said. "It was complicated, right? Because that is a big change politically."
She added, "For Bobby to go, in the course of a year and a half, two years, from a Democrat to now working with President Trump, that's a long leap.”
"But it was always a leap of faith,” she continued. “Because Bobby has a lot of supporters. He has a lot of supporters that are Republicans, Independents, Democrats."