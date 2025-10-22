or
RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines 'Fear the Revelations' Olivia Nuzzi Could Spill About Sexting Scandal as Couple 'Went Through Marital H---' Last Year

Photo of Cheryl Hines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Source: mega

RFK Jr.'s relationship with journalist Olivia Nuzzi was exposed in September 2024.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines felt "blindsided" by the news that Olivia Nuzzi is publishing a memoir one year after her sexting scandal with the politician made headlines.

According to a source, the couple is in a "state of shock and distress" about the memoir, as they "fear the revelations" the journalist could spill in her book, expected to release later this year.

'They Went Through Marital H---' Last Year

Photo of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were shocked over Olivia Nuzzi's memoir news.
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were shocked over Olivia Nuzzi's memoir news.

"Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital h--- last year when the affair was first revealed," the source explained. "She even considered divorce for a time, but they’ve since reconciled and had been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over."

It was also claimed that depending on what Nuzzi shares, it "could spell an end" to Kennedy’s role as Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Inside RFK Jr.'s Scandal

Photo of Olivia Nuzzi is releasing a book that will cover her sexting scandal with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: mega;@olivianuzzix/instagram

Olivia Nuzzi is releasing a book that will cover her sexting scandal with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As OK! reported, Nuzzi's relationship with RFK Jr. — who's been married to the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 60, since 2014 — began when she interviewed him for New York Magazine in 2023.

After it was exposed, the publication issued a statement that Nuzzi "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

RFK Jr.'s Relationship With Olivia Nuzzi

Nuzzi insisted her relationship with the politician 'was never physical.'
Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram

Nuzzi insisted her relationship with the politician 'was never physical.'

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the message continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust."

Nuzzi, 32, who no longer works for the publication, insisted she never slept with RFK Jr., 71, explaining, "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Photo of Kennedy allegedly bragged to people about receiving racy photos from Nuzzi.
Source: mega

Kennedy allegedly bragged to people about receiving racy photos from Nuzzi.

While one source claimed Nuzzi was the one who pursued Kennedy, her rep denied the allegations.

He also shot down rumors that the two ever crossed the line, but a source told one outlet that he bragged to his friends about receiving "intimate images" from Nuzzi.

What Cheryl Hines Said About the Drama

Photo of The actress reportedly considered divorcing her husband over the scandal.
Source: mega

The actress reportedly considered divorcing her husband over the scandal.

As the ordeal unfolded, Hines was seen without her wedding ring, though she and her spouse never split.

While she's refused to directly comment on the situation, she did give a vague statement in August.

"I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it," the comedian said. "Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends, and we trust each other."

