Cheryl Hines Reveals If Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Run for President in 2028

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, has divulged whether he will run for president in the 2028 election. “Cheryl, is your husband going to run for president in 2028, and if so, are you ready for that?” NewsNation journalist Elizabeth Vargas asked the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 60, on December 8.

RFK Jr. Kennedy Is Currently the Health and Human Services Secretary

“Gosh, he’s not going to run for president,” she replied, adding that she “didn’t think he was going to go into politics." "And next thing you know, he’s telling me he wants to run," she said. Kennedy is currently the Health and Human Services Secretary under President Donald Trump's administration. He ran for a presidential bid in the 2024 election cycle as an Independent, and beforehand, ran as a member of the Democratic Party.

Cheryl Hines Admitted She 'Didn't Know What to Expect' When Trump Won in 2016

“Well, that election, I was, and I still am, looking forward to having a female president. That will be very meaningful…. what I had known from Trump was from TV, and it just didn't feel like this was a seasoned politician who, it felt like a lot of, I didn't know what to think. I didn't know what to expect," the Waitress star said. "I probably, I was disappointed, and I didn't know what to expect. So, yeah, I was probably living in a place of, oh no, what's going to happen? Yeah,” Hines explained about her perspective at the time.

