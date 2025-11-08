Cheryl Hines' Transformation From 'Liberal' Darling to MAGA Supporter Baffles Hollywood Peers: 'Unrecognizable'

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines' shift from a liberal icon to a staunch supporter of conservative viewpoints is baffling her Hollywood peers. A longtime friend expressed disbelief over Hines' transformation, stating, "It’s so hard to make sense in my head because she was so liberal before." The source, who chose to remain anonymous, added, “And now, she’s married to a member of the Trump administration and she’s literally defending his ridiculous s--- on The View.”

Cheryl Hines' political shift has left Hollywood stunned, a source claimed.

Hines is now married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the controversial U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Insiders reveal Hines’ pivot in support of her husband’s political stance has left her friends stunned. Fourteen Hollywood insiders told Daily Mail that this change is "beyond comprehension." Earlier this month, Hines engaged in a tense exchange with the liberal hosts of The View when discussing her husband's controversial claims regarding autism and vaccine safety.

The comedian's pals think that Cheryl Hines has turned into a MAGA supporter.

Co-host Sunny Hostin bluntly stated, “Respectfully, your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history,” to which Hines vigorously defended Kennedy, questioning Hostin's viewpoint.

“He has spent his career studying toxins, studying people’s health," Hines argued, referencing Kennedy's legal work on environmental cases. But Hostin countered, stating: “He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion. And I think it’s just a very dangerous thing.”

Cheryl Hines fiercely defended her husband's controversial views on 'The View.'

Viewers and friends alike were left stunned by Hines’ fierce defense of her husband’s views. One friend recalled watching her appearance and questioning, “Who are you and what have you done to Cheryl?” Another said they didn’t anticipate such a drastic change: “I didn’t see this coming.” Sources close to Hines noted it seemed like she had "abandoned what she believed to be with him."

Hines’ public backing extends even to her husband’s rumored embarrassing behavior, including a sexting scandal with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. This political shift has raised concerns among friends who speak about Hines' previous firm stance on liberal issues. “She went from ‘That side is bonkers’ to ‘Well, they have some good points,’” one insider remarked. “It makes me wonder if she was like this all along or if something has shifted in her ethics and morals.”

Cheryl Hines previously admitted RFK Jr.'s sexting scandal 'was a lot' to process.

Crew members from Curb Your Enthusiasm expressed shock, stating Hines’ views became "unrecognizable" since joining the show in 1999. One crew member remarked, “She was 100 percent a Democrat for as long as I worked with her, and proudly so. Encouraging people to vote blue, standing up for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, liberal politics. And now she’s completely on the other side.”