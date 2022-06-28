Joel McHale Still 'Can't Believe' 'Community' Is Such A Hit After All These Years, Gives Update On Movie

Even though Community, which starred Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong and more, wrapped up in 2015, people still can't get enough of the comedy series, which was created by Dan Harmon, and focused on a group of misfits attending Greendale Community College. To this day, McHale is blown away by the fans' dedication to the series.

"Every year we were on, they literally said at the end of the seasons, 'Hey, can this last episode be the season and series finale?' Then were canceled and brought back on something called Yahoo Screen. But if you had said this many years later that it would still be of interest ... I wouldn't believe you," the 50-year-old, who partnered with Rold Gold’s Gold Hunters™ campaign – acting as a clue himself as he teases a pop culture moment in which he and Rold Gold® both appear, exclusively tells OK!.

"Even now when I do stand up, I would say half the audience is there because of Community, which I still can't believe to this day," the comedian adds. "Dan Harmon, who created the show, is a genius, and the cast was this wonderful little combination that worked out really well. I got so lucky to be in it."