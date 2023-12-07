Griswold Takes a Tumble! Chevy Chase Falls Off Stage During 'Christmas Vacation' Q&A After Sparking Health Fears

In the clip of the shocking moment, Chase entered the stage in a wheelchair only to get up to walk towards the crowd —where he fell right off the raised platform. The comedian was helped back to his seat by his wife, Jayni Chase, and the host where he finished the appearance with an ice pack perched on his knee.

According to insiders close to Chase, he was blinded by the lights and completely misjudged the edge of the stage. However, the funny man has been doing fine since his spill.