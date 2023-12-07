Griswold Takes a Tumble! Chevy Chase Falls Off Stage During 'Christmas Vacation' Q&A After Sparking Health Fears
Chevy Chase endured a massive fall in front of a live audience.
During a live Christmas Vacation Q&A at the Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, December 6, the Saturday Night Live alum, 80, stunned the audience when he tumbled right off the stage.
In the clip of the shocking moment, Chase entered the stage in a wheelchair only to get up to walk towards the crowd —where he fell right off the raised platform. The comedian was helped back to his seat by his wife, Jayni Chase, and the host where he finished the appearance with an ice pack perched on his knee.
According to insiders close to Chase, he was blinded by the lights and completely misjudged the edge of the stage. However, the funny man has been doing fine since his spill.
The mishap comes as Chase and his team addressed mounting speculation about his well-being after he was seen looking frail. "His health is amazing and his tour, A Live Conversation With Chevy Chase, has been selling out across the country," a representative for the Caddyshack actor said in a statement.
"He sometimes uses the chair due to all the airport travel — even at 80 years young," they explained. "He does not need rest. His tour is extensive during the holiday season."
- 'I Felt Constrained': Chevy Chase Blasts 'Community' Costars, Says He Felt the 'Show Wasn't Funny Enough for Me'
- Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage, Audience Member Pulls Gun On Comedian: Watch Now
- 'I Felt Constrained': Chevy Chase Blasts 'Community' Costars, Says He Felt the 'Show Wasn't Funny Enough for Me'
Last year, Chase opened up about his near-fatal heart failure which landed him in the hospital for five weeks in 2021."Oh we removed it," he joked about his vital organ in a 2022 interview. "Didn’t need it. It’s much better now."
Following the life-saving surgery, the Vacation star updated the public about how his recovery was going. "These are my first few days home. I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I'm feeling good," Chase said in a statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was in the hospital five weeks. A heart issue. So, for now, I’m around the house. Not going anywhere," he made clear to his fans.
Despite the public worrying about his health, Chase recently took heat for his comments about working on the show, Community — which he was fired from after allegedly uttering a racial slur. "I am who I am. And I like where — who I am. I don’t care," he said in defense of himself. "And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care."
TMZ obtained the footage of Chase falling off the stage.
Daily Mail obtained the statement from Chase's team about his health.