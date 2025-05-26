Inside Cheyenne Floyd’s Journey to Baby No. 3

The Teen Mom star is the proud mother of two children. She welcomed her first child, daughter Ryder, with The Challenge alum Cory Wharton on April 7, 2017. However, Cheyenne kept Cory in the dark about Ryder's paternity for six months. Though they faced many ups and downs, the exes are now committed to co-parenting Ryder.

In a 2023 interview with E! News, Cheyenne, who is now married to Zach Davis, opened up about their co-parenting dynamic with Cory and his longtime partner, Taylor Selfridge. "The four of us will get together and have co-parent check ins and run different topics by each other or different issues that have come up and say, 'How do you guys handle in your house versus how we handled in our house?'" she shared.