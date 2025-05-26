Inside Cheyenne Floyd’s Journey to Baby No. 3
Cheyenne Floyd is thrilled to announce her family is about to grow as she expects baby No. 3.
In light of this exciting news, let's dive into everything you need to know about her two oldest children, Ryder Wharton and Ace Terrel Davis.
How Many Kids Does Cheyenne Floyd Have?
The Teen Mom star is the proud mother of two children. She welcomed her first child, daughter Ryder, with The Challenge alum Cory Wharton on April 7, 2017. However, Cheyenne kept Cory in the dark about Ryder's paternity for six months. Though they faced many ups and downs, the exes are now committed to co-parenting Ryder.
In a 2023 interview with E! News, Cheyenne, who is now married to Zach Davis, opened up about their co-parenting dynamic with Cory and his longtime partner, Taylor Selfridge. "The four of us will get together and have co-parent check ins and run different topics by each other or different issues that have come up and say, 'How do you guys handle in your house versus how we handled in our house?'" she shared.
Ryder encountered health challenges after being born with a congenital condition called VLCAD deficiency, which prevented her body from breaking down fats properly.
"She can't process fatty foods into energy," Cheyenne previously told Us Weekly. "When she was a newborn, I would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist."
Cheyenne expanded her family again when she and Zach, who she married in September 2022, welcomed son Ace on May 27, 2021. The couple frequently shares updates about their children on social media and on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3
During the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 finale on May 22, Cheyenne announced she is expecting baby No. 3, her second child with Zach. In the episode, Cheyenne was preparing to start fertility treatments when she took a pregnancy test and received a surprising positive result.
"I think we were in shock," Cheyenne told Us Weekly. "It wasn't expected, like, at all. God's plan is always bigger than ours."
Cheyenne Floyd Feared She Wouldn't Be Able to Get Pregnant
Earlier this season, fans watched as Cheyenne and her friend Zaina tried "v----- steamings" to enhance her chances of conceiving. Throughout this process, Cheyenne expressed her worries about not being able to get pregnant after consulting with specialists.
"Walking out of that last appointment, finding out that we may or may not be able to have another baby naturally was tough. I think I'm, like, getting a crash course on fertility, honestly. Which I think is weird to say because I have two kids," she said in a confessional.
Meanwhile, Zach admitted the road leading to their second pregnancy had been challenging. "It's been quite the journey for us," he said. "We definitely kind of teetered back and forth on wanting a baby. I wanted one, and then she went through the phase of wanting one, and I wasn't on the same page as her, but then we kind of came to the same chapter, and we tried to make it work."
She added, "I have a bad habit of giving myself unrealistic timelines for things. And the older I get, the more I've learned that it's not on my time and to accept God's timing. Um, and that's kind of where I'm at with it now."