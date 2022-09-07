'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Says It's A ‘Miracle’ After Surviving A Frightening Car Ride

During the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne Floyd made a shocking revelation: she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were in the car with her children, Ryder and Ace, when they were shot at 13 times.

"We're just riding and the music was playing," Davis said on the Tuesday, September 6, episode while recounting the trip. "It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?' It was a green beam on my face."