OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Cheyenne Floyd
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Says It's A ‘Miracle’ After Surviving A Frightening Car Ride

teen mom star cheyenne floyd says its a miracle after surviving a frightening car ride pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 7 2022, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

During the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne Floyd made a shocking revelation: she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were in the car with her children, Ryder and Ace, when they were shot at 13 times.

"We're just riding and the music was playing," Davis said on the Tuesday, September 6, episode while recounting the trip. "It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?' It was a green beam on my face."

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom star cheyenne floyd says its a miracle after surviving a frightening car ride
Source: @cheynotshy/Instagram

"It was somebody we both knew," Davis explained. "He's been here at Chy's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world."

MAMA MADNESS! THE 10 BIGGEST 'TEEN MOM' SCANDALS OF ALL TIME

"God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," Floyd added. "I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom star cheyenne floyd says its a miracle after surviving a frightening car ride
Source: @cheynotshy/Instagram

"I feel like he didn't kill us, but he took so much from us. It's just not fair. I don't get why we have to go through that. I don't get why the kids have to go through that," the young parent continued as she held back tears.

CORY WHARTON SLAMS BAD DAD ACCUSATIONS OVER A PRANK HE PLAYED ON RYDER

The 29-year-old MTV star believes that it's nothing short of a "miracle" that all of her loved ones came out unscathed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Prior to the show airing, Floyd hinted that she would be sharing a painful memory with viewers in the upcoming season.

"We're going through our highest moments on this season, but we're also going through the worst time of our lives honestly," the influencer confessed to E! News. "We've been really good at sharing our good moments. And now we are sharing some moments that weren't so good. I'm nervous about that. I'm really freaking out."

The newest season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.