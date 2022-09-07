'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Says It's A ‘Miracle’ After Surviving A Frightening Car Ride
During the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne Floyd made a shocking revelation: she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were in the car with her children, Ryder and Ace, when they were shot at 13 times.
"We're just riding and the music was playing," Davis said on the Tuesday, September 6, episode while recounting the trip. "It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?' It was a green beam on my face."
"It was somebody we both knew," Davis explained. "He's been here at Chy's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world."
"God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," Floyd added. "I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."
"I feel like he didn't kill us, but he took so much from us. It's just not fair. I don't get why we have to go through that. I don't get why the kids have to go through that," the young parent continued as she held back tears.
The 29-year-old MTV star believes that it's nothing short of a "miracle" that all of her loved ones came out unscathed.
Prior to the show airing, Floyd hinted that she would be sharing a painful memory with viewers in the upcoming season.
"We're going through our highest moments on this season, but we're also going through the worst time of our lives honestly," the influencer confessed to E! News. "We've been really good at sharing our good moments. And now we are sharing some moments that weren't so good. I'm nervous about that. I'm really freaking out."
The newest season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.