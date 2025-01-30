Chilling Audio Reveals What Really Happened Before and After the Deadly Washington, D.C., Commercial Jet and Black Hawk Helicopter Collided in Tragic Accident

The audio obtained by Fox News includes an air traffic controller who can be heard asking the Black Hawk crew if they had sight of the incoming commercial flight.

“PAT 2-5, do you have the CRJ in sight?” an air traffic controller asked. Moments later, another urgent directive followed: “Pat 2-5 pass behind the CRJ.”

As the two aircraft collided, a haunting gasp could be heard from the air traffic control tower.

Emergency crews immediately responded, and search and rescue teams were deployed to the scene where both the helicopter and jet had plunged into the freezing river.