or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Plane Crash
OK LogoNEWS

Chilling Audio Reveals What Really Happened Before and After the Deadly Washington, D.C., Commercial Jet and Black Hawk Helicopter Collided in Tragic Accident

Photo of air traffic control workers
Source: MEGA

Air traffic control workers could be heard gasping as the crash happened.

By:

Jan. 30 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chilling audio from Reagan National Airport captures the horrifying moments before and after a commercial jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter tragically collided over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement
chilling audio reveals commercial jet black hawk helicopter collision
Source: MEGA

An air traffic controller asked the Black Hawk crew if they could see the incoming commercial flight.

Article continues below advertisement

The audio obtained by Fox News includes an air traffic controller who can be heard asking the Black Hawk crew if they had sight of the incoming commercial flight.

“PAT 2-5, do you have the CRJ in sight?” an air traffic controller asked. Moments later, another urgent directive followed: “Pat 2-5 pass behind the CRJ.”

As the two aircraft collided, a haunting gasp could be heard from the air traffic control tower.

Emergency crews immediately responded, and search and rescue teams were deployed to the scene where both the helicopter and jet had plunged into the freezing river.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Geordiday
Article continues below advertisement

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, a carrier for American Airlines, was en route from Wichita, Kansas.

It was carrying four crew members and 60 passengers, including a group of 14 teen figure skaters from Boston, their moms and two Russian-born former world champion. The Army helicopter was reported to be carrying four soldiers.

MORE ON:
Plane Crash

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
chilling audio reveals commercial jet black hawk helicopter collision
Source: MEGA

Over 60 victims died in the midair collision.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Lane, a rising star affiliated with the Skating Club of Boston, was among the skaters on board the downed flight, according to the club’s CEO, Doug Zeghibe.

Spencer, who is believed to be about 16 years old, had shared a tragic last photo on social media of the plane’s right wing just moments before taking off Wednesday evening.

His mother, Christine, was also reportedly on the plane as well.

Article continues below advertisement
chilling audio reveals commercial jet black hawk helicopter collision
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed there were no survivors.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social soon after the tragedy and said the situation "should have been prevented" and described it as "NOT GOOD."

He wrote: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane."

Trump's newly sworn-in transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, said on X: "I am on-site at the FAA HQ and closely monitoring the situation."

As OK! previously reported, the president held a press conference confirming there were no survivors from the crash and hinted at the incident potentially being caused by DEI hiring tactics.

Trump defended his statement: "I’m not blaming the controller. I’m saying there are things you could question."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.