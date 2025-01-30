Chilling Audio Reveals What Really Happened Before and After the Deadly Washington, D.C., Commercial Jet and Black Hawk Helicopter Collided in Tragic Accident
Chilling audio from Reagan National Airport captures the horrifying moments before and after a commercial jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter tragically collided over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.
The audio obtained by Fox News includes an air traffic controller who can be heard asking the Black Hawk crew if they had sight of the incoming commercial flight.
“PAT 2-5, do you have the CRJ in sight?” an air traffic controller asked. Moments later, another urgent directive followed: “Pat 2-5 pass behind the CRJ.”
As the two aircraft collided, a haunting gasp could be heard from the air traffic control tower.
Emergency crews immediately responded, and search and rescue teams were deployed to the scene where both the helicopter and jet had plunged into the freezing river.
The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, a carrier for American Airlines, was en route from Wichita, Kansas.
It was carrying four crew members and 60 passengers, including a group of 14 teen figure skaters from Boston, their moms and two Russian-born former world champion. The Army helicopter was reported to be carrying four soldiers.
Spencer Lane, a rising star affiliated with the Skating Club of Boston, was among the skaters on board the downed flight, according to the club’s CEO, Doug Zeghibe.
Spencer, who is believed to be about 16 years old, had shared a tragic last photo on social media of the plane’s right wing just moments before taking off Wednesday evening.
His mother, Christine, was also reportedly on the plane as well.
President Donald Trump took to Truth Social soon after the tragedy and said the situation "should have been prevented" and described it as "NOT GOOD."
He wrote: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane."
Trump's newly sworn-in transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, said on X: "I am on-site at the FAA HQ and closely monitoring the situation."
As OK! previously reported, the president held a press conference confirming there were no survivors from the crash and hinted at the incident potentially being caused by DEI hiring tactics.
Trump defended his statement: "I’m not blaming the controller. I’m saying there are things you could question."