Chloe Fineman Reveals She Didn't Think Domingo 'SNL' Skit Would Go Viral: 'I Love Getting to Be a Part of It!'

Chloe Fineman's Saturday Night Live skits typically hit the mark, but when she played Kelsey, the sister of the bride in SNL's "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch that introduced the character Domingo (Marcello Hernández) to the world, people went crazy over it.

"I love getting to be a part of it! I think this past moviegoing holiday, everyone would be like, 'You're Domingo's girlfriend!' I've never gotten recognized in that way," the 36-year-old, who is a proud pet parent of a Shiba Inu named Peach, exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to help him shed some pounds.