Chloe Fineman Reveals She Didn't Think Domingo 'SNL' Skit Would Go Viral: 'I Love Getting to Be a Part of It!'
Chloe Fineman's Saturday Night Live skits typically hit the mark, but when she played Kelsey, the sister of the bride in SNL's "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch that introduced the character Domingo (Marcello Hernández) to the world, people went crazy over it.
"I love getting to be a part of it! I think this past moviegoing holiday, everyone would be like, 'You're Domingo's girlfriend!' I've never gotten recognized in that way," the 36-year-old, who is a proud pet parent of a Shiba Inu named Peach, exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to help him shed some pounds.
The blonde beauty, who joined the NBC show in September 2019, had no idea it would take off in the way it did.
"Everything with Ariana [Grande] — she was sort of this magical fairy when it came to those skits," she says. "It's one of those things where we're all having fun. We had this bungee skit with Timothée Chalamet and we had so much fun. When we genuinely have a blast, it also helps that people love it."
The comedian also got to be part of SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, which aired on Sunday, February 16, and featured current cast members and old alums from the sketch comedy series. "It was kind of a fever dream. If you took the Oscars and the Super Bowl and every kind of awards show ever, put the top people together, it was just very crazy!" she says of the epic night. "I'm so lucky to get to have been a part of it and every second was magical. I wish I had written every moment down, but I have it in my memory. It's amazing to be part of something so special — even Peach is part of SNL!"
Clearly, Fineman loves to put her pet first, which is why partnering with Hill's Pet Nutrition to chronicle Peach's weight loss adventure using Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight food was a no-brainer.
"Peach is the love of my life. I was at the vet and noticed he had gotten a little chunky, which happens. Peach is also a sniper in New York — every time I look down, he has a pizza in his mouth, so it wasn't shocking when he gained some weight. My vet suggested Hill's Pet Nutrition, and it's been really easy and he actually really likes the food!" she explains. "He chomps on it right away, and he's able to snipe food on the sidewalk, and I'll still give him treats here and there. He's lost three to four pounds, which is great!
Fineman is all about giving Peach some love. "He is my son, but I think especially in New York, you become a New Yorker with a pet. You deal with all the wonderful New York people and all the crazy New York people," she says. "Even with Hill's Pet Nutrition, he is a creature who needs a schedule, and I think that has been the biggest thing. I'll take him to California, where I'm from, but Peach is weirdly the happiest in New York because he has a routine. Routine and pets go well together."
"Peach is very handsome and I'm his manager," she quips. "I believe in him! He's charming, he's modeled for Madewell. I have nothing to do with Peach's talent or charm, but I'm lucky."
Fineman and Peach are sharing updates on their journey through social media, encouraging pet parents to prioritize their pets' weight and well-being. Follow Fineman (@chloeiscrazy), Peach (@peachiscrazy) and Hill's Pet Nutrition (@hillspet) on Instagram for more information.