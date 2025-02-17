Jack Nicholson, 87, Makes Rare Appearance at 'SNL 50' Special: Watch

Jack Nicholson returned to the spotlight at the 'SNL 50' special, which occurred on February 16.

Jack Nicholson stepped back into the spotlight for a special occasion!

The legendary actor attended the event with his daughter Lorraine Nicholson.

The legendary actor kept it simple, whistling before announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler.”

Sandler, clearly thrilled, responded with excitement, adding, “Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother.”

With a guitar in hand, Sandler then performed a five-minute tribute to SNL’s 50-year legacy.