or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > jack nicholson
OK LogoNEWS

Jack Nicholson, 87, Makes Rare Appearance at 'SNL 50' Special: Watch

jack nicholson snl
Source: MEGA

Jack Nicholson returned to the spotlight at the 'SNL 50' special, which occurred on February 16.

By:

Feb. 17 2025, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jack Nicholson stepped back into the spotlight for a special occasion!

On Sunday, February 16, the Hollywood icon made a rare public appearance at SNL 50, celebrating five decades of Saturday Night Live. Nicholson, who has largely stayed out of the public eye for the past 15 years, introduced Adam Sandler before the comedian’s musical performance.

Article continues below advertisement
jack nicholson snl
Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

The legendary actor attended the event with his daughter Lorraine Nicholson.

Article continues below advertisement

The legendary actor kept it simple, whistling before announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler.”

Sandler, clearly thrilled, responded with excitement, adding, “Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother.”

With a guitar in hand, Sandler then performed a five-minute tribute to SNL’s 50-year legacy.

Article continues below advertisement
jack nicholson snl
Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Jack Nicholson introduced Adam Sandler before his on-stage performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicholson and Sandler shared the screen in Anger Management, where Sandler played Dave Buznik, a man sentenced to anger management therapy under the eccentric Dr. Buddy Rydell, played by Nicholson.

The Batman star wasn’t alone at the event, as his daughter Lorraine Nicholson joined him. Jack shares Lorraine and his son Ray with actress Rebecca Broussard. He’s also dad to Jennifer, Caleb, Honey and Tessa.

Article continues below advertisement

Footage from the celebration showed Jack seated next to Will Ferrell, with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds behind him, along with Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

MORE ON:
jack nicholson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jack nicholson snl
Source: MEGA

The actor stepped away from acting 15 years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

This rare sighting comes after Jack stepped away from acting in 2010.

Back in 2019, Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan and Warner Bros. reached out, hoping to bring Jack back to the big screen for a role in the sequel to The Shining. However, the Oscar winner turned it down.

Article continues below advertisement

"There were initial things where I had been curious about whether or not he wanted any participation in the film whatsoever, in a cameo, any capacity, but he declined. I think he's serious about his retirement. But he offered his support and wished us the best and was aware of everything we were doing,” Mike told Vanity Fair at the time. (Nicholson hasn't officially retired.)

Article continues below advertisement
jack nicholson snl
Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Adam Sandler starred with Jack Nicholson in the 2003 film 'Anger Management.'

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from his SNL 50 appearance, Jack was last seen spending the 2024 holidays with his kids.

In a sweet family photo, the Chinatown star wore a dark-striped shirt, while Lorraine, who’s also an actress and director, sported a chic black turtleneck.

Naturally, fans were thrilled to see him after so long.

“Hey, there’s our legendary Jack! Happy New Year and hope you all had a Merry Christmas,” one person wrote.

“It’s always good to see Jack 💪🏻,” another added, while someone else chimed in, “So that’s what Jack looks like now.”

A fourth fan gushed, “Happy New Year! Please say hello to your dad. He is the best of the best.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.