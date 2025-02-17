Jack Nicholson, 87, Makes Rare Appearance at 'SNL 50' Special: Watch
Jack Nicholson stepped back into the spotlight for a special occasion!
On Sunday, February 16, the Hollywood icon made a rare public appearance at SNL 50, celebrating five decades of Saturday Night Live. Nicholson, who has largely stayed out of the public eye for the past 15 years, introduced Adam Sandler before the comedian’s musical performance.
The legendary actor kept it simple, whistling before announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler.”
Sandler, clearly thrilled, responded with excitement, adding, “Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother.”
With a guitar in hand, Sandler then performed a five-minute tribute to SNL’s 50-year legacy.
Nicholson and Sandler shared the screen in Anger Management, where Sandler played Dave Buznik, a man sentenced to anger management therapy under the eccentric Dr. Buddy Rydell, played by Nicholson.
The Batman star wasn’t alone at the event, as his daughter Lorraine Nicholson joined him. Jack shares Lorraine and his son Ray with actress Rebecca Broussard. He’s also dad to Jennifer, Caleb, Honey and Tessa.
Footage from the celebration showed Jack seated next to Will Ferrell, with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds behind him, along with Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This rare sighting comes after Jack stepped away from acting in 2010.
Back in 2019, Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan and Warner Bros. reached out, hoping to bring Jack back to the big screen for a role in the sequel to The Shining. However, the Oscar winner turned it down.
"There were initial things where I had been curious about whether or not he wanted any participation in the film whatsoever, in a cameo, any capacity, but he declined. I think he's serious about his retirement. But he offered his support and wished us the best and was aware of everything we were doing,” Mike told Vanity Fair at the time. (Nicholson hasn't officially retired.)
Aside from his SNL 50 appearance, Jack was last seen spending the 2024 holidays with his kids.
In a sweet family photo, the Chinatown star wore a dark-striped shirt, while Lorraine, who’s also an actress and director, sported a chic black turtleneck.
Naturally, fans were thrilled to see him after so long.
“Hey, there’s our legendary Jack! Happy New Year and hope you all had a Merry Christmas,” one person wrote.
“It’s always good to see Jack 💪🏻,” another added, while someone else chimed in, “So that’s what Jack looks like now.”
A fourth fan gushed, “Happy New Year! Please say hello to your dad. He is the best of the best.”