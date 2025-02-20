Kanye West Declares He's 'Not a Nazi' After Antisemitic Rants, Praises Adam Sandler for 'SNL 50' Shout-Out
Kanye West expressed his gratitude toward comedian Adam Sandler for the tribute song he sang during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special on February 16.
Sandler made a not-so-subtle reference to West in his performance, which celebrated the show's long-standing history on television.
Throughout the song, Sandler listed off several inside jokes and references to his time on the famous sketch comedy show, including "Tuesday late-night pizza" and "writers then getting wasted at the after-party."
The line "50 years of finding out your favorite musician’s antisemitic" got a lot of laughs from the audience, as it clearly referenced the "Heartless" rapper who has gone on a number of antisemitic rants in recent months.
West caught on to the reference and later tweeted on Wednesday, February 19: "Adam Sandler, thank you for the love."
Hours later, he shared a follow-up post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed: "After further reflection, I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi."
- 'I Deeply Regret Any Pain I May Have Caused': Disgraced Rapper Kanye West Apologizes to the Jewish Community for His Numerous Antisemitic Rants
- 'Unstable and Disgusting!': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Slams 'Dangerous' Kayne West After Antisemitic X Rant
- Kanye West Claims He Didn't Go to President Donald Trump's Inauguration Because He Was Asked to Apologize for His Prior Antisemitic Remarks
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In mid-February, the 47-year-old rapper revealed his shocking swastika T-shirt had been in the pipeline for some time.
In response to his Yeezy store being pulled due to the merchandise bearing the notorious Nazi hate symbol, he wrote: "No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t-shirt."
He later added in all caps: "I remember going to Japan and gasping when I saw what is known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it. That’s how I had been programmed."
"I then found out that swastika had many different meanings and many different names," he continued. "I’ve had my swastika t-shirt idea for over 8 years. It was so intriguing to me that a symbol had so much programing in it."
Recently, a fake AI video showing a number of Jewish celebrities, including Sandler, Scarlett Johansson and David Schwimmer, giving West the middle finger went viral.
In the clip, the celebrities are sporting white T-shirts with a Star of David on it while flipping off the camera. Johansson released a statement condemning the AI video after it went viral.
She wrote: "I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."