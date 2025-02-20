Kanye West Declares He's 'Not a Nazi' After Antisemitic Rants, Praises Adam Sandler for 'SNL 50' Shout-Out

In mid-February, the 47-year-old rapper revealed his shocking swastika T-shirt had been in the pipeline for some time.

In response to his Yeezy store being pulled due to the merchandise bearing the notorious Nazi hate symbol, he wrote: "No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t-shirt."

He later added in all caps: "I remember going to Japan and gasping when I saw what is known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it. That’s how I had been programmed."

"I then found out that swastika had many different meanings and many different names," he continued. "I’ve had my swastika t-shirt idea for over 8 years. It was so intriguing to me that a symbol had so much programing in it."