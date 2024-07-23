Chris Brown Hit With Intense $50 Million Lawsuit as Singer Is Accused of 'Brutally and Severely Beating' 4 Concertgoers

Chris Brown and Live Nation have been sued for a whopping $50 million after four fans accused the singer of violently assaulting them after a recent concert.

Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell filed a lawsuit on Monday, July 22, in Harris County, Texas, claiming Brown "brutally and severely beat" the four men after they were invited backstage at the 35-year-old's show on Friday, July 19, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.