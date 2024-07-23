Chris Brown Hit With Intense $50 Million Lawsuit as Singer Is Accused of 'Brutally and Severely Beating' 4 Concertgoers
Chris Brown and Live Nation have been sued for a whopping $50 million after four fans accused the singer of violently assaulting them after a recent concert.
Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell filed a lawsuit on Monday, July 22, in Harris County, Texas, claiming Brown "brutally and severely beat" the four men after they were invited backstage at the 35-year-old's show on Friday, July 19, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
Once backstage at the venue, the four concertgoers alleged Brown and his associates threw chairs at them before kicking and stomping on them.
The lawsuit claimed Brown "participated in and directed" the violence that occurred after Friday's show, which was part of his ongoing 11:11 tour.
Live Nation, the company promoting Brown's tour, and the "Under the Influence" singer's associates Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss and Yella Beezy, were all listed as fellow defendants in the case.
Parker, Lewis, Bush and Powell accused Brown's posse of reminding the "Superhero" hitmaker that he and Bush had "beef" before the group was about to leave.
"Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n----? I don’t forget s---," Brown allegedly barked at Bush before following him into the hallway with seven to 10 other men from his crew.
It was then that Brown and his associates were accused of assaulting Bush and his three friends.
The lawsuit additionally alleged Parker was cornered in a staircase, where he was supposedly punched and kicked for 10 minutes straight.
"All Plaintiffs are receiving medical treatment and will need further treatment in the future," the legal filing stated.
As for Live Nation's part in the lawsuit, the company was blamed for not ensuring the safety of concertgoers in attendance at Brown's show.
The four plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order from the "With You" hitmaker in addition to the $50 million.
Brown has a history of violence throughout his time in the spotlight.
Perhaps the most infamous case of assault involved the time he beat his then-girlfriend Rihanna in a Lamborghini ahead of the Grammys in 2009.
At the time, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault after leaving Rihanna hospitalized with visible injuries to the "Diamonds" singer's face.
The R&B star accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years of probation and domestic violence counseling.
