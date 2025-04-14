Exes Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran Reunite at Coachella Years After Their Split and Restraining Order
Looks like Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran have finally buried the hatchet.
The former couple was spotted chatting at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 12, years after their rocky split and a court-ordered restraining order.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the “Sensational” singer appeared in good spirits while catching up with the Claws actress — despite their messy history.
Their surprise reunion went down in Indio, Calif., where fans caught them smiling and talking. While it looked like the bad blood is behind them, the two still kept a respectful distance throughout their interaction.
Their Coachella run-in happened almost two years after Tran’s five-year restraining order against Brown expired in June 2022.
Brown and Tran first got together back in 2011, though their relationship was on and off for years. Things took a dark turn in 2017 when a judge granted Tran the order of protection after she accused Brown of physical abuse and threatening behavior.
She claimed he “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs.”
The court banned Brown from coming within 100 yards of her.
TMZ reported that Tran testified Brown started threatening her after their breakup, demanding she return expensive gifts and sending violent texts.
The messages included chilling lines like, “B---- I will beat the s--- out of you,” and “I promise you I will make your life h---.”
One message allegedly came after Tran posted a pic with Michael B. Jordan, to which Brown reportedly commented, “Imma kill blood.”
Just last Halloween, in October 2024, Brown reportedly steered clear of Tran at a West Hollywood party at Lavo, clearly wanting to avoid any drama.
Of course, Tran isn’t the only woman to come forward about Brown's alleged abuse.
His most infamous legal trouble dates back to 2009, when he physically assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna. The violent altercation left Rihanna hospitalized with visible injuries, and Brown was charged with felony assault and criminal threats.
He later pled guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation, domestic violence counseling and community labor.
After completing the program in 2010, Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I have enough self-respect and decency to be proud of accomplishing this DV class. Boyz run from [their] mistakes. Men learn from them!!!”
Still, controversy continued to follow him. In 2012, Brown raised eyebrows again by showing up to a Halloween party, which Rihanna also attended, dressed as a terrorist. Many believed that was a violation of the restraining order.
The following year, Brown entered a rehab facility and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder in 2014.
Just last year, Chris Brown: A History of Violence brought fresh controversy. In the documentary, an anonymous woman, who went by Jane Doe, claimed the singer raped her in 2020 aboard Sean “Diddy” Combs' yacht in Miami.
“[Brown] had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure ... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird," Doe declared. "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."
She alleged Brown brought her to a bedroom and forced her to have s--. Brown’s attorneys have denied the accusation, calling her story completely manufactured.
Doe said she worked with a legal team to build a case, but in 2022, a judge dismissed it due to “lack of prosecution,” per court docs obtained by People.
