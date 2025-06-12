'She'll Be Suing Him in the Future': Controversial Star Chris Brown Causes a Scene After He Passionately Kisses Fan on Stage
Chris Brown caused quite a stir when he was seen passionately kissing a fan during a concert.
In the video, which was posted on X, the singer, 36, who was recently charged over an alleged London night club assault last month, sat on top of the woman while on stage. He then touched her cheek as he smooched her in front of the crowd.
Chris Brown's Video Goes Viral
Due to Brown's past controversies and scandals, including him assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, some were nervous about the situation.
One person wrote, "She’ll be suing him in the future and swear it was forced," while another said, "If I was her, by Monday I'd be in court with three lawyers and a coat I can't afford but I got it in advance because I showed the store this video and the millions it would bring soon."
A third person added, "She will sue him for sexually assaulting her in 10 years time."
Viral Video Divides Fans
Meanwhile, other users couldn't get over the hot moment, wishing they were on stage with the "With You" crooner.
One person said, "IM NEXT LETS GOOOOOOO," while another wrote, "I’m jealous afffffff."
From Arrest to the Stage
As OK! previously reported, Brown made headlines earlier this year.
In May, Brown was freed on bail by a court in London after being charged with inflicting an "unprovoked attack" in a nightclub in 2023.
The Grammy winner is now on his world tour as planned as part of his bail conditions.
"From the cage to the stage!" he previously wrote on Instagram.
After Brown's post, his pal Justin Bieber seemed to show him so love, writing, "welcome home."
Brown and Bieber previously worked together on their 2011 collaboration, “Next to You” and once more in 2019, on “Don’t Check on Me."
Bieber previously praised Brown in 2019, saying he's a combination of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.
"everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent ... you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial," Bieber wrote at the time.