Justin Bieber Welcomes Pal Chris Brown Home After Shocking U.K. Arrest
Justin Bieber is sticking by Chris Brown’s side following his headline-making arrest last week.
The “Baby” singer showed his support in the comments section after the troubled star posted a photo of himself stepping off a private jet on Wednesday, May 22.
“Welcome home,” Bieber wrote under the snap, which was captioned, “Cook, remain humble.”
Brown’s warm homecoming comes just days after he was arrested in the U.K. over an alleged violent altercation that went down back in 2023.
As OK! previously reported, Brown was taken into custody on suspicion of assault related to a tequila bottle attack at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district. The alleged incident happened in February of 2023 and involved music producer Abe Diaw.
Authorities moved in while Brown was staying at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester. Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, police arrested the singer after discovering he had flown in by private jet just hours earlier.
The Met Police released a statement confirming, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.”
Brown was reportedly questioned at a local police station following his arrest.
Back in October 2023, Diaw publicly accused Brown of launching the attack, claiming in a lawsuit that the star struck him in the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila.
Diaw also alleged that Brown stomped on him and kicked him in the back of the neck, leaving him unconscious for about 30 seconds.
The music exec said he was hospitalized after the incident, suffering lacerations to his head and torn ligaments in his leg from the “crushing blows.”
In addition to the physical harm, Diaw’s lawsuit claimed Brown spread false rumors about him and his clients — calling him a thief — in what he believes was a deliberate attempt to hurt his professional standing.
The filing said Diaw experienced “serious and permanent emotional distress and trauma” and warned that the injuries may have long-term effects. He’s demanding a trial by jury and is seeking damages.
Despite the serious charges, Brown was released on $6.7 million bail after a court hearing on Wednesday, May 21, according to NBC News.
The outlet also confirmed that the performer is “technically free” to go forward with his U.K. and Ireland tour, which kicks off in Manchester on June 15 — just two days after his trial is set to begin in London.