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Chris Brown's Girlfriend Jada Wallace Blasts His 'Miserable' Ex Diamond Brown Over $45,000 Child Support Request: 'Ungrateful'

Photo of Diamond Brown, Chris brown and Jada Wallace
Source: MEGA, JWALLACE/INSTAGRAM, DIAMOND_BROWNNN/INSTAGRAM

The mothers of two of Chris Brown's children reacted after Diamond Brown requested $45,000 in child support monthly.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

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Chris Brown's girlfriend Jada Wallace didn't mince her words when reacting to the singer's "miserable" ex Diamond Brown and her hefty child support request.

"Diamond please ... Everyone [one] of us is OVERLY taken care of and you know that," Jada, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 5.

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Jada Wallace Blasted Diamond Brown as 'Ungrateful'

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Photo of Jada Wallace called out Diamond Brown just hours after the mother of Chris Brown's third child made headlines for a court filing requesting $45,000 in child support monthly.
Source: MEGA

Jada Wallace called out Diamond Brown just hours after the mother of Chris Brown's third child made headlines for a court filing requesting $45,000 in child support monthly.

"Stop being ungrateful and miserable," the model continued.

The "Say Goodbye" singer, 37, has four children with different mothers. He welcomed his first child, daughter Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman in 2014, followed by his son, Aeko Brown, with Ammika Harris in 2019.

In 2022, Chris and Diamond, 27, welcomed their daughter Lovely Brown, and his fourth child with Jada was born in April. The infant's name has not been publicly revealed.

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Nia Guzman Also Defended Chris Brown

Photo of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman welcomed their daughter, Royalty Brown, in 2014.
Source: CHRIS BROWN/NIA GUZMAN

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman welcomed their daughter, Royalty Brown, in 2014.

Nia, 43, also quickly chimed in on Chris' behalf and defended him in a lengthy social media statement.

"This is a man who takes care of ALL his responsibilities," Royalty's mother wrote. "He goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is straight. It's family over everything! Not one child is cared for more than the other! He's very present. Very active. End of story!"

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Diamond Brown Requested $45,000 in Child Support Monthly

Photo of Diamond Brown claimed that the $7,000 she received each month from Chris Brown was not enough given his hefty income.
Source: MEGA, DIAMOND_BROWNNN/INSTAGRAM

Diamond Brown claimed that the $7,000 she received each month from Chris Brown was not enough given his hefty income.

The heated social media exchange came hours after multiple outlets reported that Diamond filed court documents seeking $45,000 a month in child support.

The social media influencer claimed that the "Forever" musician paid her $7,000 a month and covered the cost of a home for her and her daughter. However, she felt the arrangement wasn't sufficient given his substantial income.

Diamond, who said her relationship with Chris ended two years ago, also accused him of harassing her out of jealousy over her new partner, despite his ongoing relationship with Jada.

"He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother. I understand that he has also had third parties make threats," Diamond claimed, per court docs.

Chris Brown Reacted to Diamond Brown's Claims

Photo of Diamond Brown and Chris Brown's relationship has reportedly been over for two years.
Source: MEGA, DIAMOND_BROWNNN/INSTAGRAM

Diamond Brown and Chris Brown's relationship has reportedly been over for two years.

Chris responded to Diamond's allegations on October 5, claiming his ex-girlfriend was "not allowing" him to spend time with his daughter so she could "run with a false narrative to court."

"There is no 50/50 parenting. I LITERALLY PAY FOR EVERYTHING, her cars (2), her HOUSE, SCHOOLING, MEDICAL and 10K a month," he wrote via his Instagram Stories. "I HAVEN'T SEEN MY DAUGHTERS IN 7 months. I DON'T CARE ABOUT ABOUT THIS BITTER BABY MOMMA or who she date. I CARE ABOUT MY CHILD. I wanna know what she tells LOVELY when she asks about her dad."

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