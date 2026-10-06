Chris Brown's Girlfriend Jada Wallace Blasts His 'Miserable' Ex Diamond Brown Over $45,000 Child Support Request: 'Ungrateful'

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Chris Brown's girlfriend Jada Wallace didn't mince her words when reacting to the singer's "miserable" ex Diamond Brown and her hefty child support request. "Diamond please ... Everyone [one] of us is OVERLY taken care of and you know that," Jada, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 5.

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Jada Wallace Blasted Diamond Brown as 'Ungrateful'

Source: MEGA Jada Wallace called out Diamond Brown just hours after the mother of Chris Brown's third child made headlines for a court filing requesting $45,000 in child support monthly.

"Stop being ungrateful and miserable," the model continued. The "Say Goodbye" singer, 37, has four children with different mothers. He welcomed his first child, daughter Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman in 2014, followed by his son, Aeko Brown, with Ammika Harris in 2019. In 2022, Chris and Diamond, 27, welcomed their daughter Lovely Brown, and his fourth child with Jada was born in April. The infant's name has not been publicly revealed.

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Nia Guzman Also Defended Chris Brown

Source: CHRIS BROWN/NIA GUZMAN Chris Brown and Nia Guzman welcomed their daughter, Royalty Brown, in 2014.

Nia, 43, also quickly chimed in on Chris' behalf and defended him in a lengthy social media statement. "This is a man who takes care of ALL his responsibilities," Royalty's mother wrote. "He goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is straight. It's family over everything! Not one child is cared for more than the other! He's very present. Very active. End of story!"

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Diamond Brown Requested $45,000 in Child Support Monthly

Source: MEGA, DIAMOND_BROWNNN/INSTAGRAM Diamond Brown claimed that the $7,000 she received each month from Chris Brown was not enough given his hefty income.

The heated social media exchange came hours after multiple outlets reported that Diamond filed court documents seeking $45,000 a month in child support. The social media influencer claimed that the "Forever" musician paid her $7,000 a month and covered the cost of a home for her and her daughter. However, she felt the arrangement wasn't sufficient given his substantial income. Diamond, who said her relationship with Chris ended two years ago, also accused him of harassing her out of jealousy over her new partner, despite his ongoing relationship with Jada. "He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother. I understand that he has also had third parties make threats," Diamond claimed, per court docs.

Chris Brown Reacted to Diamond Brown's Claims

Source: MEGA, DIAMOND_BROWNNN/INSTAGRAM Diamond Brown and Chris Brown's relationship has reportedly been over for two years.