'I Can Show All the Receipts': Chris Brown Snaps at 'Disgusting' Baby Mama Diamond for Claiming He's 'Harassing' Her
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 9:33 a.m. ET
Chris Brown snapped at his ex-girlfriend Diamond Brown after she accused the singer of threatening her new boyfriend, nearly two years after their reported split.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, the social media influencer claimed the musician, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Brown, has made her feel unsafe.
Diamond alleged that the singer “has been harassing, disturbing my peace and feels extremely frightening."
“[Chris] is extremely angry with me when I have dated other men since our break up,” Diamond revealed. “He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother. I understand that he has also had third parties make threats.”
Diamond Claims Harassment Affected Her Relationships
Diamond and Chris, who share the same last name by coincidence, went their separate ways around late 2024. After their relationship ended, she said she “started to see another gentleman,” but alleged that the “Sensational” hitmaker also harassed that man.
She claimed the situation affected her romantic connections.
"Both of these relationships broke up because of Chris’s harassment," Diamond said. "I should not be left to be scared to move on with my life because of Chris’s anger and resentment."
Despite the alleged incidents, Diamond said she had tried to resolve the situation privately before considering further action. She claimed she had contacted Chris' attorney through her own legal representative in an effort to get the "disturbing behavior" to "stop.”
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Chris Faces Custody and Child Support Dispute
The allegations come as Diamond pursues a separate legal matter involving their daughter. In April, she filed a lawsuit seeking legal and physical custody of Lovely while requesting visitation rights for the Grammy winner.
Diamond also raised concerns about the financial support Chris provides for their child. She estimated his net worth at $50 million and said he earns considerably more than her reported monthly income of $1,500. According to her claims, Chris has not provided sufficient child support.
She also alleged that his work frequently takes him out of town and that he once performed in New York without making arrangements to spend time with their kid.
"However, in the last six to seven months, he has not once asked me to see Lovely," she claimed.
Diamond further alleged that Chris has not been responsive to her concerns. She also described an incident at a birthday party where he allegedly became angry with her in front of their daughter.
She said the confrontation was "harmful and especially inappropriate."
The model also accused the “Hmmm” singer of “attempting to harass me through social media."
Chris Responded to Diamond's Allegations
Chris later addressed the dispute on his Instagram Stories. In his post, he ranted that Diamond was not “allowing me to have time with my child so you can run with a false narrative to the court.”
He then called her “disgusting.”
Chris also disputed Diamond's claims about financial support, insisting he covers a range of expenses for her and Lovely.
“There is no 50/50 coparenting. I literally pay for everything, her cars (2), her house, schooling, medical, and 10K a month,” he ranted, claiming he has not seen his daughter in “seven months.”
“I don’t care about this bitter babymomma or who she dates. I care about my child. I wanna know what she tells Lovely when she asks about her dad,” Chris added.
He also accused Diamond of being the “only” baby momma “playing games on this internet,” while insisting that he could substantiate his claims about the financial support he provides.
“I can show all receipts,” he vented.