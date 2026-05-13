or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chris Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Brown Slams Haters After Bad Album Reviews, Rips Fellow Pop Star in Fiery Response

Photo of Chris Brown
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown reacted after his latest album was called a 'piece of s---' online.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 13 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown is firing back at haters after his latest album was hit with major criticism — and his fiery response included a harsh dig at a fellow singer.

"Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and you know, say some sad s--- but f--- that," Brown, 37, expressed in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown Responded to Negative Album Reviews

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Chris Brown released his 12th studio album titled 'Brown' on May 8.
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown released his 12th studio album, 'Brown,' on May 8.

"We kicking they a-- goddammit, we ain't letting up. I'ma keep my foot on they neck," the "Say Goodbye" singer continued. "We ain't stopping."

The dancer hyped up his highly anticipated tour with Usher while teasing new projects, adding, "It's coming at the end of the day. I don't give a f--- what these n----- is talking about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown Brutally Dissed Pop Star

Photo of Chris Brown's clapback included a brutal diss directed at Zara Larsson.
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown's clapback included a brutal diss directed at Zara Larsson.

The "New Flame" artist ended the rant by saying he knew "exactly who his fans were" and was only concerned with them listening to the project.

"If you not my fan, I don't want you to listen," he continued. "Go listen to Zara Larsson or something."

MORE ON:
Chris Brown

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown Released New Album Earlier This Month

Photo of Chris Brown's latest album features collaborations with Bryson Tiller and Sexyy Red.
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown's latest album features collaborations with Bryson Tiller and Sexyy Red.

The Virginia native released his 12th studio album, Brown, on May 8.

Described as a return to his R&B roots, the 27-track project features collaborations with Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Davido.

Brown's heated social media video comes after Pitchfork published a scathing review of the album on Tuesday, May 12, calling it a "real piece of s---."

The publication also described the project as "soulless" and "hit-chasing," awarding it a low score of 1.3.

"If I were on the Chris Brown PR payroll, I would suggest he just cop to all of BROWN being AI, because if not, he’s got bigger problems," read an excerpt. "It’s hard to find anything redeemable about the album, and I tried hard."

Zara Larsson Threw Shade at Chris Brown Earlier This Year

Photo of Zara Larsson dissed Chris Brown in an interview earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Zara Larsson dissed Chris Brown in an interview earlier this year.

The Swedish singer, 28, and the This Christmas actor have clashed in the past, with Larsson publicly criticizing him during an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year when asked to name an artist who would "never" be found on her playlists.

“There’s so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are, like, abusers,” she spilled at the time. “You certainly wouldn’t find, like, a Chris Brown song.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.