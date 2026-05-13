Chris Brown Slams Haters After Bad Album Reviews, Rips Fellow Pop Star in Fiery Response

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Chris Brown is firing back at haters after his latest album was hit with major criticism — and his fiery response included a harsh dig at a fellow singer. "Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and you know, say some sad s--- but f--- that," Brown, 37, expressed in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12.

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Chris Brown Responded to Negative Album Reviews

Source: MEGA Chris Brown released his 12th studio album, 'Brown,' on May 8.

"We kicking they a-- goddammit, we ain't letting up. I'ma keep my foot on they neck," the "Say Goodbye" singer continued. "We ain't stopping." The dancer hyped up his highly anticipated tour with Usher while teasing new projects, adding, "It's coming at the end of the day. I don't give a f--- what these n----- is talking about it."

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Chris Brown Brutally Dissed Pop Star

Source: MEGA Chris Brown's clapback included a brutal diss directed at Zara Larsson.

The "New Flame" artist ended the rant by saying he knew "exactly who his fans were" and was only concerned with them listening to the project. "If you not my fan, I don't want you to listen," he continued. "Go listen to Zara Larsson or something."

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Chris Brown Released New Album Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Chris Brown's latest album features collaborations with Bryson Tiller and Sexyy Red.

The Virginia native released his 12th studio album, Brown, on May 8. Described as a return to his R&B roots, the 27-track project features collaborations with Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Davido. Brown's heated social media video comes after Pitchfork published a scathing review of the album on Tuesday, May 12, calling it a "real piece of s---." The publication also described the project as "soulless" and "hit-chasing," awarding it a low score of 1.3. "If I were on the Chris Brown PR payroll, I would suggest he just cop to all of BROWN being AI, because if not, he’s got bigger problems," read an excerpt. "It’s hard to find anything redeemable about the album, and I tried hard."

Zara Larsson Threw Shade at Chris Brown Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Zara Larsson dissed Chris Brown in an interview earlier this year.