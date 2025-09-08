Sexyy Red Recalls Getting High With 'Crazy' Justin Bieber, Insists the 'Misunderstood' Singer Is 'a Family Guy'
Sexyy Red is Justin Bieber's number one defender!
In an interview on the red carpet at the Sunday, September 7, 2025 MTV VMAs, Sexyy Red revealed she had a blast recording her duet with the dad-of-one earlier this year.
Sexyy Red Praises 'Crazy' and 'Fun' Justin Bieber
"It was fun. He's crazy, just like me. We was getting fried," she recalled to a reporter while laughing. "We were smoking together. That's my friend. We just be tight. He's misunderstood and I love that about him."
When asked what fans get wrong about the singer, Sexyy Red replied, "He's cool, he's a family guy."
She also shut down rumors about the "One Time" crooner having marriage trouble with Hailey Bieber.
"He be with his wife. She be [sic] there too. She be right there with him, supporting him," the rapper replied. "He's misunderstood, for sure. They're misunderstood."
Sexyy Red and Justin Bieber Sparked Backlash
Sexyy Red's comments come several months after her interaction with Justin went viral on social media.
In a video, Sexyy Red walked over to the Canada native at her birthday party as he had his arms wide open for a hug. As the rapper sat down, Justin smooched her on the cheek, followed by a huge smile spreading across his face.
The duo then stood up and started dancing, with Sexyy Red — who was dressed in a risqué outfit — showing off her butt while twerking.
Plenty of Instagram users thought their behavior was inappropriate, especially since Hailey was nowhere to be seen.
"Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl 😭," one social media user commented, leading the rapper to hit back and reply, "Yes he do!!"
"Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey 😂," one person wrote, while another said, "Never seen a video of him trying to kiss Hailey like that…😂😂😂😂."
"Bro aren’t you married," an addition individual penned, with a fifth writing, "He has so much fun when his wife isn’t around lol."
Hailey Bieber Calls Divorce Rumors 'Not Real'
Hailey and Justin's relationship has been under scrutiny for years, but the model recently insisted the gossip isn't true.
"It's not real," she declared of what's claimed about their romance. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."