Chris Brown Snuggles With Daughter Lovely In Rare Photo

Chris has three children with three different women: Royalty Brown, whom he shares with Nia Guzman-Amey and son Aeko Catori Brown, whom he shares with Ammika Harris, and Lovely.

The father-of-three previously gushed about getting to watch his children grow up.

"So I have a co-parenting job that's pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!" he joked in 2015. "It's actually great. It's very humbling. You know, it's very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda like mellowing me out."