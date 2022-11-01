Chris Brown Snuggles With Daughter Lovely In Rare Photo
So cute! Chris Brown took some time out of his day to spend time with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, as he posted a photo of the duo snuggling via his Instagram Story on Monday, October 31.
In the snapshot, the "With You" crooner looked to be napping on the couch while his little girl drank from her bottle.
The musical artist, 33, and Diamond Brown welcomed their daughter in 2021, though he didn't confirm he was the father until April when he shared a video of the baby to his Instagram Story.
Chris occasionally shows off Lovely on social media — in June, he uploaded a video of Lovely. “Tell ‘em what you got to tell ‘em,” Chris, who entertained the tot, said in the clip.
Chris has three children with three different women: Royalty Brown, whom he shares with Nia Guzman-Amey and son Aeko Catori Brown, whom he shares with Ammika Harris, and Lovely.
The father-of-three previously gushed about getting to watch his children grow up.
"So I have a co-parenting job that's pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!" he joked in 2015. "It's actually great. It's very humbling. You know, it's very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda like mellowing me out."
"I think with me, the main thing is probably patience," he continued. "With me, I always want stuff done right now — 'Let's get it done, let's get it done!' but, you know, being able to be a father and, you know, seeing my daughter, you know, from those gradual stages, from crawling to walking to saying words now, you know, learning different things every day is kinda just teaching me patience."