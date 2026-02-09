Chris Brown Takes Swipe at Bad Bunny Following His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance: 'They Need Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown appeared to take a dig at Bad Bunny following the Puerto Rican star's historic Super Bowl LX halftime show. The singer, who has never performed at the Super Bowl, seemed to hint that he should have been on the stage himself.

Chris Brown's Alleged Reaction to Bad Bunny Goes Viral

Source: mega Chris Brown posted on Instagram shortly after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

He then took to Instagram with a post that read, "I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY.. THEY NEED ME!" alongside a smirking emoji. The post quickly sparked reactions online, with fans calling out the singer for the apparent swipe. One Reddit user wrote, "This man is delusional," while another added, "Hating on the outside, as usual." As fans discussed Brown's history of controversies, one person commented, "Genuinely confused. We've never needed you less," while another branded the post "embarrassing."

Source: @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram Fans quickly reacted to Chris Brown’s cryptic social media message.

The Instagram post comes years after Brown previously declared that he would never perform at the Super Bowl. In a now-deleted exchange, he responded to a fan asking about a halftime show, writing, "never shawty.. American media AINT fa me. Rather be where I'm welcomed." Bad Bunny headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium, delivering a high-energy performance that celebrated his Puerto Rican roots and featured celebrity cameos. Brown's comment came immediately after the historic set, which many fans hailed as a momentous moment for Latino representation on the Super Bowl stage.

More Celebrity Hatred of the Halftime Show

Source: mega Chris Brown previously said he would never perform at the Super Bowl.

Brown wasn't the only celebrity to take a dig at Bad Bunny's performance. Real Housewives stars Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong were among those who found the show to be "the worst ever." Zarin had an issue with the show being performed only in Spanish as well as Bad Bunny's sexual dancing gestures. "I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it's very sad. Shame, shame," she said in a since-deleted video. Armstrong echoed Zarin's stance, posting a meme on her Instagram Stories asking, "Were you entertained? I am embarrassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!"

'Slap in the Face'

Source: mega Other celebrities also weren't fans of the halftime show.