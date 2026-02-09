'Real Housewives' Stars Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong Slam Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance as the 'Worst Ever'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'Shame'

Source: mega Jill Zarin criticized Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance in a now-deleted social media post.

She took issue with the show being performed in Spanish and criticized Bad Bunny's repeated gestures, arguing they were unsuitable for children watching at home. She also suggested the performance carried political undertones, adding, "I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it's very sad. Shame, shame." Zarin went on to take aim at guest star Lady Gaga, claiming she didn't recognize the singer after what she described as a facelift.

Article continues below advertisement

'Embarrased'

Source: mega Taylor Armstrong shared her backlash about the halftime show on Instagram Stories during the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Armstrong echoed the backlash in a post shared to her Instagram Stories. Using a meme of Russell Crowe's character from Gladiator, Armstrong wrote, "Were you entertained? I am embarrassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Reaction to Bad Bunny's Performance

Source: @taylorarmstrong/Instagram Bad Bunny performed during the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Donald Trump echoed their hatred of the performance in a vicious social media post. "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he vented.

Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Source: mega The performance highlighted Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage through set design and visuals.