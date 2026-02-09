or
'Real Housewives' Stars Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong Slam Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance as the 'Worst Ever'

'Real Housewives' stars Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show over language and politics.

Feb. 9 2026

Real Housewives stars Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong were among a wave of critics blasting Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show on social media.

Zarin, known from Real Housewives of New York City, posted a now-deleted Instagram video calling the performance "the worst halftime show ever."

'Shame'

Jill Zarin criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance in a now-deleted social media post.
Jill Zarin criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance in a now-deleted social media post.

She took issue with the show being performed in Spanish and criticized Bad Bunny's repeated gestures, arguing they were unsuitable for children watching at home.

She also suggested the performance carried political undertones, adding, "I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it's very sad. Shame, shame."

Zarin went on to take aim at guest star Lady Gaga, claiming she didn't recognize the singer after what she described as a facelift.

'Embarrased'

Taylor Armstrong shared her backlash about the halftime show on Instagram Stories during the Super Bowl.
Taylor Armstrong shared her backlash about the halftime show on Instagram Stories during the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Armstrong echoed the backlash in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

Using a meme of Russell Crowe's character from Gladiator, Armstrong wrote, "Were you entertained? I am embarrassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!"

Donald Trump's Reaction to Bad Bunny's Performance

Bad Bunny performed during the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Bad Bunny performed during the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Donald Trump echoed their hatred of the performance in a vicious social media post.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he vented.

Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The performance highlighted Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican heritage through set design and visuals.
The performance highlighted Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican heritage through set design and visuals.

Bad Bunny's 13-minute performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara paid tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage, opening in a sugarcane field before transitioning to a house-front stage.

The set featured appearances from Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Cardi B and Alix Earle.

