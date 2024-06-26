Rachel Bilson Reveals There Have Been 'Discussions' About a Potential Reboot or Remake of 'The O.C.': 'It Was Really Special'
Though The O.C. wrapped in 2003, Rachel Bilson, who played Summer Roberts in the series, isn't opposed to revisiting the iconic teen drama one day.
"I go through both in my head — it's like i have two sides of my brain arguing with each other. One side is like, 'It was really special, people are still discovering it, leave it be,' and then the other side is like, 'How much fun would it be to go back and explore more and work with people I love?' It really goes both ways, and I am super supportive of either direction," the 42-year-old, who is bringing back The O.C. alongside 21SEEDS infused tequila for an ultimate summer campaign fueled by 2000s nostalgia, exclusively tells OK!.
The actress adds that there's "of course been discussions" about a potential reboot or remake, but "a lot of the cast feels like it was this special thing that would be hard to try and capture the same thing again," she notes.
"We'd have to bring Marissa [Cooper] back to life," she quips, referring to Mischa Barton's character being killed off in the Season 3 finale. "There are some speed bumps. We'd have to make her a ghost!"
Bilson, Barton, Adam Brody, who played Seth Cohen, and Ben McKenzie, who played Ryan Atwood, were all the main characters of the teen drama series, which aired from 2003 to 2007.
Bilson, who is very close with creator Josh Schwartz, was able to rewatch the series, as she hosted a podcast called "Welcome to the OC, B------!" alongside her costar Melinda Clarke, who played Marissa's mom, Julie Cooper, on the show.
"I have no memory of filming the show, so when I went back and rewatched, it was literally like I was watching for the first time as an audience member," she dishes. "At first I was kind of emotional because you're watching yourself at 21 years old, but as I kept watching it, I was like, 'I love this show.' I totally got invested and into the characters and storylines. During some of the really emotional episodes, I cried. It was such a cool ride to go on and also reconnecting with everybody was super cool."
"We'll never have anything like it again," she says of the cast's dynamic. "It really was the first thing for a lot of us that started our career in a different way. We had a lot of people who had been working for a long time and had their successes, but it was just this special thing, especially for some of us younger ones to do together. It was really beautiful. I have nothing but fond memories from shooting the show."
Now that The O.C. is streaming on several platforms, the Hart of Dixie alum has gained a whole new fanbase, which still blows her mind. "It's so bizarre, honestly," she says. "It's cool. I'm still cool with the kids — that's how I feel! I have a kid, so if it keeps me in the cool factor for a little longer until she gets through her teen years, then I'm totally succeeding!"
Bilson, who shares daughter Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen, admits her daughter "knows" about The O.C. since her and Schwartz are so close, in addition to their daughters being the "bestest of friends."
"She knows about it because his older daughter is more aware of it, but she doesn't know anything about it. She's definitely not watching it until she's much older!" she states. "She kind of understands my job. She'll see me get ready for things and knows I've been on TV. She knows her parents met making a movie, but she doesn't really think about it. I am thinking she can probably watch a few episodes of Hart of Dixie first."
Since Bilson feels so connected to her character Summer, it made sense for her to partner with 21SEEDS infused tequila for an ultimate summer campaign fueled by 2000s nostalgia.
The “Serving Summer” campaign stars Bilson reprising her role as the iconic Summer Roberts crafting easy-to-make cocktails with 21SEEDS, her drink of choice. The brand worked directly with Fake Empire, the production company co-founded by The O.C. creators Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, to bring the creative to life through three 15-second spots.
"It's been 21 years since The O.C., and the brand is 21SEEDS, so it felt like the perfect timing and perfect partnership," she explains. "Josh texted me and talked to me about it. I always said I would do anything that Josh and Stephanie do — and revisiting Summer sounded so fun for the summer, and I'm a huge fan of 21SEEDS. It was just all around the perfect pairing."
Since the brunette beauty is "not the best at mixing cocktails," 21SEEDS is the perfect way to make a drink. "I love a spicy marg, so they're Cucumber Jalapeno is great — all you have to do is add soda, water and tonic and whatever you choose! You have the perfect marg ready to go. It's so easy. It's just the best thing!" she gushes.
Bilson also notes how "easy it was" to snap back into character. "I was like, 'I know these words, these saying and phrases.' I've heard them for 21 years!" she jokes. "She is part of me to a certain degree and not only was it so easy to slip back in, but it was also so much fun!"
"I'm so appreciative and grateful for the show, and I think it's so cool that people are still watching the show," she continues. "People will be like, 'It got me through this time, and it was a cozy show.' To be able to have people enjoy some of the stuff I've done is the best feeling in the world."