OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Christie
OK LogoNEWS

'The Walls Are Closing in Around Him': Chris Christie Says Mark Meadows' Immunity Deal Will Be Trouble for Donald Trump

donald trump mark meadows chrischristie pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 26 2023, Updated 4:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chris Christie believes Mark Meadows' cooperation with special counsel Jack Smith will be trouble for Donald Trump in his election interference case.

Article continues below advertisement
chris christie mega
Source: mega

Chris Christie said the 'walls are closing in' on Donald Trump.

"The walls are closing in around him. I understand that, and more importantly, he understands that. I was there in 2020 when Mark Meadows was chief of staff, regularly preparing Donald Trump for the debates against Joe Biden. I can tell you that Mark Meadows was velcroed to Donald Trump’s hip in the White House at that time," the former New Jersey governor, 61, told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday, October 25.

"That means that Mark Meadows knows everything. Everything that Donald Trump said, and did, and ordered other people to do on his behalf, and just as importantly, everything that he was told about the lack of facts to back up his contention that the election was stolen. Yet he continued to act as he did then and as he does now," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
markmeadows
Source: mega

Chris Christie claims Mark Meadows knows everything about Donald Trump.

As OK! previously reported, when the 77-year-old learn about Meadows' betrayal, he went off on his Truth Social platform.

"I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen [sic] 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith," he fumed. "BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible 'MONSTER,' DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible 'STUFF' about him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jpg
Source: mega

Chris Christie thinks Donald Trump is 'scared' of going to jail.

MORE ON:
Chris Christie

Even though Trump is trying to play it cool, Christie believes it's all an act.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

He’s scared,” he said in June. “Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.