'The Walls Are Closing in Around Him': Chris Christie Says Mark Meadows' Immunity Deal Will Be Trouble for Donald Trump
Chris Christie believes Mark Meadows' cooperation with special counsel Jack Smith will be trouble for Donald Trump in his election interference case.
"The walls are closing in around him. I understand that, and more importantly, he understands that. I was there in 2020 when Mark Meadows was chief of staff, regularly preparing Donald Trump for the debates against Joe Biden. I can tell you that Mark Meadows was velcroed to Donald Trump’s hip in the White House at that time," the former New Jersey governor, 61, told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday, October 25.
"That means that Mark Meadows knows everything. Everything that Donald Trump said, and did, and ordered other people to do on his behalf, and just as importantly, everything that he was told about the lack of facts to back up his contention that the election was stolen. Yet he continued to act as he did then and as he does now," he added.
As OK! previously reported, when the 77-year-old learn about Meadows' betrayal, he went off on his Truth Social platform.
"I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen [sic] 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith," he fumed. "BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible 'MONSTER,' DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible 'STUFF' about him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C."
Even though Trump is trying to play it cool, Christie believes it's all an act.
“He’s scared,” he said in June. “Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak.”