Donald Trump's Hissy Fit: Former Prez Demanded 'My Documents' Back After His Lawyers Told Him He'd Be Indicted
Even though Donald Trump wasn't supposed to take classified documents from the White House, he ended up committing a crime by having them kept at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Even after the former president's lawyers told him he was about to be indicted for keeping the materials, Trump, 77, still called them "my documents" and "my boxes," according to an outlet.
The businessman even asked if he could get them back from the feds, the insider revealed.
This wasn't the only time Trump said something like this, as there were "many conversations" over the last few months about the issue at hand. Trump apparently claimed it was "illegal" for him to be separated from the documents, which were taken when the FBI raided his home in August 2022. He insisted the documents belong to "me."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted and arrested for the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the Oval Office.
Bret Baier even asked Trump if he was worried about the future.
"Based on the law? Zero. Zero. Presidential Records Act plus the Clinton case — the Clinton case which was won by Clinton as president because he took he and hid them in his socks. Zero," he replied. "Zero. And every good lawyer has said it, and you have seen that. Every good lawyer has said that. This was a weaponization of politics. This was a weaponization of the White House. This was a horrible thing. A candidate that’s leading. I’m leading Biden by a lot. They go out and they weaponize. There is a horrible thing that was done."
At the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference over the weekend, Trump claimed he did nothing wrong yet — again. “Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the absolute right to take them. He has the absolute right to keep them, or he can give them back [to the government], if he wants…. That’s the law, and it couldn’t be more clear," he said.
