According to The Daily Beast‘s Confider newsletter, Cuomo had officially applied to join the force, but unfortunately his application was withdrawn after meeting the team. However, Cuomo has been "eager" to show up and help out.

“It’s a very time-consuming thing. There are monthly meetings and drills and you have to meet a percentage of your calls,” EHFD Chief Duane Forrester said. “That’s why we don’t have many celebrities.”

CHRIS CUOMO BREAKS HIS SILENCE AFTER BEING FIRED FROM CNN FOR TRYING TO HELP COVER UP BROTHER ANDREW CUOMO'S SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL