His Second Act! Chris Cuomo Applies To Be A Volunteer Firefighter In The Hamptons: Report
Chris Cuomo is trying to start a brand new career. The disgraced CNN host has reportedly been looking into becoming a volunteer firefighter in the Hamptons following his ousting from the cable news network.
According to The Daily Beast‘s Confider newsletter, Cuomo had officially applied to join the force, but unfortunately his application was withdrawn after meeting the team. However, Cuomo has been "eager" to show up and help out.
“It’s a very time-consuming thing. There are monthly meetings and drills and you have to meet a percentage of your calls,” EHFD Chief Duane Forrester said. “That’s why we don’t have many celebrities.”
CHRIS CUOMO BREAKS HIS SILENCE AFTER BEING FIRED FROM CNN FOR TRYING TO HELP COVER UP BROTHER ANDREW CUOMO'S SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL
The sudden career change comes after Cuomo was fired from CNN in November, as an investigation showed the journalist aided the cover-up of his brother and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal.
"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a CNN representative said at the time. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."
"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," the spokesperson added. "But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."
GHISLAINE MAXWELL REPORTEDLY ATTENDED FORMER GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO'S 1990 WEDDING TO KERRY KENNEDY, NEW BOOK CLAIMS
"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the network emphasized. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."
New York Attorney General Letitia James found evidence that the news anchor had been in communication with one of his brother's staffers when news broke about Andrew's sexual harassment allegations, even going on to help the politician craft a statement to release to the press about the scandal.