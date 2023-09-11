Home > Photos > Chris Evans PHOTOS Captain America Is Married! Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's Relationship Timeline in 8 Photos Source: MEGA

2021: Alba Baptista Followed Chris Evans on Instagram

Source: MEGA Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista, marked her debut in an English-language film called 'Warrior Nun.'

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's love story started in 2021 when the actress followed the Avengers actor and some of his family members on Instagram. Romance rumors quickly emerged, but it took them quite a long time before they showed more definitive signs of a potential relationship.

January 2022: Romance Rumors Emerged

Source: MEGA She previously appeared in several Portuguese series, including 'A Impostora' and 'Jogo Duplo.'

Months after Baptista's follow spree on Instagram, Evans' fans "conducted an investigation" and discovered that Evans first followed her in the fall of 2020. According to eagle-eyed supporters of the Marvel actor, they probably met in Europe while he was filming The Gray Man and she was recording her parts on Warrior Nun Season 2. They also gathered online photos, seemingly indicating that she spent New Year's Eve 2022 in Los Angeles with Evans and his family.

October 2022: Evans Hinted at His Relationship

Source: MEGA Born in 1997, the young actress can speak five languages.

To mark 2022's Halloween season, Evans shared a since-deleted photo on Instagram showing two carved jack-o'-lanterns. While it did directly give a hint, fans discovered that Baptista's mother used the same photo as her profile picture on the platform.

November 2022: Couple's First Public Outing

Source: MEGA Alba Baptista's parents are an engineer and a translator.

After the theories about Evans and Baptista's relationship appeared in headlines left and right, they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The 42-year-old Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer star teased fans on Instagram by commenting clapping hands and melting smile face emojis on one of Baptista's Instagram updates.

November 2022: More Dates

Source: MEGA Aside from working in the industry as an actress, she also reserves some of her time to do humanitarian work in charities and non-profit organizations.

The duo became more open about their yet-to-be-confirmed relationship in the months thereafter, and they had another sweet public in Central Park after celebrating Halloween.

January 2023: Romance Officially Public?

Source: MEGA Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have yet to make their red carpet debut.

Evans shared a sneak peek of what happened to his life in 2022 — and the actress was featured. One of the clips included the pair scaring each other around the house. Amid the lingering romance rumors, a source told Us Weekly they had gotten serious. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever," a source said. "They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down."

February 2023: Sweet Valentine's Day

Source: MEGA She starred in 'Mrs. Harries Goes to Paris.'

Evans and Baptista left everyone more shocked when they uploaded PDA-filled photos on Valentine's Day.

September 2023: Evans and Baptista Got Married

Source: MEGA Chris Evans was linked to Lily James before his relationship with Alba Baptista.