Chris Hemsworth Takes Drastic Step Back From Hollywood After Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Hemsworth is doing the best he can to remain upbeat — and learn from the situation.

"For me, the positive of it was like, 'Right, if I didn't know this [Alzheimer's] information, I wouldn't have made the changes I made.' I just wasn't aware of any of it, so now I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way," he said. "Like everything in the show I went, 'OK, great. I now have to work on this more.' If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life. When you have preposition to cardiovascular heart disease, cancer, anything — it's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way."