Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Pataky Under Fire For 'Slamming' Son's Face Into Birthday Cake: 'It's Almost Violent'
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky were just trying to have a good time while marking twin sons Sasha and Tristan's special day, but some of the Hollywood hunk's fans thought the family was getting a little too physical during the celebration.
"Happy 9th birthday to my two little men! Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!!" he declared in the caption of an Instagram post, which showed one of his boys' faces smushed in the treat. "'Hey mum I don’t like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla' 'oh really son, what about now'? @elsapataky."
Though the brood all had smiles plastered on their faces, people voiced their concerns over the incident, with one fan commenting, "I don't find this funny. It's almost violent."
"Why people smash their kids face in the cake is above my understanding but whatever," one fan commented, while another said, "Please tell me you didn't waste a whole cake?"
"Not funny to do that let alone [his] own mom," echoed another.
The parents-of-three haven't responded to the backlash, though they've always been a tough and adventurous brood. In fact, the Avengers: End Game star, 39, has no problem doing some of his own stunts when allowed, though in 2021, he suffered a back injury while filming Thor: Love and Thunder.
"On certain days, when I’ve had a few injuries — and I had quite a few during Thor — it can start to become a drag, you know?" he explained to Men’s Health U.K. a few years ago. "But over the past year or so, I changed up a lot of my training and nutrition program, and I feel the best I’ve ever felt."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Regardless of whether the movie star wants his children — he and Pataky, 46, also share daughter India, 10 — to follow in his footsteps, he just hopes they grow up with gratitude.
"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything. As a kid, we had very little money, and my parents saved up all year to just pay for a two-week camping vacation. Financially, we’re in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don’t come easy," Hemsworth shared in an interview. "You have to work for it, and you can’t take it for granted. Success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain."