Chris Martin Lifts Up Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Amid Depression Battle: 'She Can Count on Him Being There'

"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she said at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, per Hello. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," the actress, 34, continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."