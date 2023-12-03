Chris Martin Lifts Up Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Amid Depression Battle: 'She Can Count on Him Being There'
Dakota Johnson recently revealed she has struggled with depression for almost two decades, but fortunately, she has someone to lean on: her boyfriend, Chris Martin, who has been so supportive amid the tough times.
"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she said at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, per Hello. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"
"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," the actress, 34, continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."
According to an insider, the pair, who began dating in 2017, the singer, 46, is her rock. “He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy," the source dished.
"When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out,” continued the insider. “He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much.”
One of the reasons the brunette beauty is speaking out is because she wants to lend a hand to someone who may be going through it, like she once was.
"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience," she noted, "then I am a very willing advocate."
"Most of the time as you can probably tell, I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way," she continued. "Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look it in the eyes if I mask it in comedy. Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."
Though Martin is divorced from Gwyneth Paltrow, it seems like the trio all get along.
“We’re actually very good friends,” the Oscar winner previously revealed. “I love her so much.”
“She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” Paltrow added.
Star spoke to the source.