Dakota Johnson Won't Marry Chris Martin After Seeing 'Too Many Marriages Fall Apart,' Insider Reveals

Though Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating for four years, it seems like the two will not be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

According to an insider, the singer, 45, is ready to pop the question, but the actress, 32, is happy with their current relationship status. "It's not that Dakota doesn't love Chris. She does," the source revealed. "She's just seen too many marriages fall apart."

Johnson's mom, Melanie Griffith, and her dad, Don Johnson, have each been divorced four times, while Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow split in 2014.