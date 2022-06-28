Chris Pratt 'Cried' After Trolls Thought He Criticized His Ex-Wife Anna Faris: 'It Really F**king Bothered Me'

It's not always easy being in the spotlight — just ask Chris Pratt.

When the star, 43, gave a shout-out to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in November 2021, he caught flak as some thought he was slamming his ex-wife Anna Faris since their son, Jack, was born premature.

“I said something [on Instagram], like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s**t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,'” Pratt recalled to Men's Health.