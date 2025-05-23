Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are 'Confident' Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Will 'Make It Through' Their Legal Drama
Though some Hollywood stars are distancing themselves from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as their legal drama involving her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni continues to spin headlines, Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have given the duo their unwavering support.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Supporting Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
According to a source, "Ryan and Chris have a genuine friendship that goes back about ten years now."
"Chris sees how much Ryan has sacrificed to get where he is. And Chris has already had to make a lot of those same sacrifices himself," the insider added. "That’s where their brotherly respect comes from."
While the source noted it's "a very strange time for Ryan and Blake right now" due to Lively's suit against Baldoni, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and his wife are "confident Blake and Ryan will make it through that okay."
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Still at War With Justin Baldoni
As OK! reported, the mother-of-four filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni and claimed he tried to calculate a smear campaign to ruin her career. The Jane the Virgin alum denied her accusations and filed a countersuit, alleging she was the one trying to ruin his reputation, and he also said Lively took over creative direction of their August 2024 film even though he was the director.
The Lawsuits Have Taken a Toll on Blake Lively's Friendship With Taylor Swift
The ordeal has been a hot topic as Baldoni's team unveiled dozens of text messages between the two, some of which referred to Lively's pal Taylor Swift.
The dad-of-two alleged the Betty Buzz founder tried to use the singer to influence him into agreeing to her script changes, with the filmmaker subpoenaing the Grammy winner — something Swift's rep slammed.
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," the message stated. "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
Lively's rep also slammed Baldoni's team for trying to subpoena the musician.
Meanwhile, the "Karma" crooner's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram, sparking rumors of a falling out between the former blonde besties.