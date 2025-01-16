Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit Claims Blake Lively Used Friendship With Taylor Swift to Pressure Him Into 'Complying' With 'It Ends With Us' Script Changes
Justin Baldoni has some "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift.
In his $400 million countersuit against It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the actor and director of the flick claimed the mom-of-four used her friendship with the music icon to sway him into using her version of a scripted scene.
According to the lawsuit obtained by OK! — which Baldoni, 40, filed after Lively, 37, sued him for sexual harassment and an attempt to "destroy" her career with a smear campaign — the Gossip Girl alum, who was also a producer on the film, asked if she could tweak some lines in the scene where the main two characters meet on a rooftop.
At one point during production, Reynolds, 48, and his wife invited Baldoni over to their NYC pad, and while there, the Grammy winner, 35, joined them and "began praising Lively’s script."
The lawsuit stated of the encounter, "Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script."
Some time after the meeting, Baldoni texted Lively of her script tweaks, "Was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does hep [sic] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting."
He also said he "would have felt that way" even if Swift and the Deadpool star didn't gush over her changes.
"You really are a talent across the board," Baldoni told his costar. "Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together."
- Justin Baldoni 'Plans to Release Every Single Text Message' Between Himself and Blake Lively When He Files Countersuit Against Her
- Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Told Him He Should Get a Nose Job on 'It Ends With Us' Set in New $400 Million Countersuit
- Nick Viall Admits Justin Baldoni Seemed Fake When He Appeared on Reality Star's Podcast, Says He 'Wasn't Surprised' by 'It Ends With Us' Drama
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They are embarrassingly effusive," Lively replied of her husband and her best friend.
"I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked," she explained.
"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," the Betty Buzz founder continued in her message to Baldoni. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you."
"They also know I'm not always good at making sure I'm seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. They don't give a s--- about that," Lively noted. "And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me."
Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively's "message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively's 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."
Baldoni also claimed he was mistreated by his costar and said she tried to ruin his career and reputation. He also denied her sexual harassment accusations.