Article continues below advertisement
Bad Blood? Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram Despite Claims Taylor Swift and Blake Lively 'Recovered' Their Friendship

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce; picture of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
Fans think Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are feuding.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Is there bad blood between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's lovers?

The pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, fueled rumors of a feud between Swift and her best friend by unfollowing the actress' husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram amid speculation of a rift between the blonde duo.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce ryan reynolds
Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram amid their ladies' alleged friendship rift.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans noticed the subtle shade via Reddit on Sunday, April 27, writing, "yikes," alongside a screenshot showcasing that Kelce no longer followed Reynolds on the social media app.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star notably still follows the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at this time.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds simple favor premiere
Blake Lively has been in headlines over her messy legal battle against her 'It Ends With Us' director and costar, Justin Baldoni.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Reddit user provided screenshots seemingly proving Kelce previously followed Reynolds.

"They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts prior to the drama," one fan explained regarding Swift being dragged into Lively’s messy legal battle against Justin Baldoni by the It Ends With Us director name-dropping the "Love Story" singer in his lawsuit against his costar.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift and Lively were said to have made amends, however, as a source recently told People: "Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly."

Reynolds and Kelce first appeared to be following one another on Instagram in August 2023, right around the time the NFL athlete started dating Swift before the pair went public roughly one month later.

"The biggest giveaway when Taylor begins dating someone or ends things is when all of her friends, especially Ryan Reynolds makes edits to their IG following list. Ryan started following Travis on August 8th," a Swiftie said via X (formerly named Twitter) in September 2023 after the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and Kelce made their relationship debut at a Chiefs game.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce unfollows ryan reynolds instagram taylor swift blake lively
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Reynolds and Lively later made an appearance at an NFL game with Swift during the Chiefs away game against the New York Jets on October 1 of that same year.

Lively also attended Super Bowl LVIII with Swift in February 2024, when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for a back-to-back championship.

Article continues below advertisement

The Gossip Girl actress and Swift have been close friends since around 2015 — three years after Lively tied the knot with Reynolds.

Swift has showcased how special of a pal Lively is to her through mentioning the The Shallows star and Reynolds' kids names in her music.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce unfollows ryan reynolds instagram taylor swift blake lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended a Chiefs game with Taylor Swift in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift's 2020 hit "Betty" used the monikers of Lively's three daughters: James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5.

Reynolds joked in May 2024 that he was waiting for Swift to reveal the name of his and Lively's fourth child, a son, Olin, 2.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is. And I’ll say this: We’re still waiting," he quipped during an appearance on the TODAY show. "She’s a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I’d attach to Taylor."

Swift additionally included a voice recording of Lively's eldest daughter at the beginning of her song "Gorgeous" off of the pop icon's 2017 album, Reputation.

