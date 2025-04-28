Bad Blood? Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram Despite Claims Taylor Swift and Blake Lively 'Recovered' Their Friendship

Swift and Lively were said to have made amends, however, as a source recently told People: "Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly."

Reynolds and Kelce first appeared to be following one another on Instagram in August 2023, right around the time the NFL athlete started dating Swift before the pair went public roughly one month later.

"The biggest giveaway when Taylor begins dating someone or ends things is when all of her friends, especially Ryan Reynolds makes edits to their IG following list. Ryan started following Travis on August 8th," a Swiftie said via X (formerly named Twitter) in September 2023 after the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and Kelce made their relationship debut at a Chiefs game.