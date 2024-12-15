Chris Rock Jokes Luigi Mangione Would Be 'Dead' If He Looked Like Jonah Hill as Fans Thirst Over Alleged CEO Assassin
Luigi Mangione's pretty privilege is not lost on Chris Rock.
During the comedian’s Saturday, December 14, SNL monologue, he joked about how the internet is thirsting over the alleged assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
“We got Luigi … you know. And that’s good. I really feel sorry for the family. I mean, everybody is fixated on how good this guy looks,” Rock, 59, began.
“If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care,” he quipped, referencing the famous 21 Jump Street star, 40. “They’d already given him the chair already. He’d be dead, OK?”
Rock added that Mangione — who was arrested on December 9 in a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania — allegedly “killed a man” who had loved ones.
“I mean, I have condolences … I have real condolences for the health care CEO. This is a real person, you know?” he noted. “But you also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.’ I mean, you’ve seen The Wire, right?”
As OK! previously reported, Mangione, 26, was arrested for shooting the healthcare executive dead outside of a Hilton hotel in New York City on December 4.
Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder, several gun charges, forgery, and providing false identification to police.
- Angry Chris Rock Abruptly Leaves Billionaire's Holiday Party in the Middle of His Comedy Set: 'He Went Momentarily Ape'
- Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage, Audience Member Pulls Gun On Comedian: Watch Now
- Chris Rock's Brother Tony Defends Comedian After He Walked Out Mid-Set at Billionaire's Holiday Party
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite his alleged crimes, many people became fans of Mangione due to his good looks. After his identity was uncovered, people all over the U.S. created social media posts thirsting for the Ivy League graduate.
Elsewhere in Rock’s monologue for the popular sketch show, the former SNL cast member — who was on the show regularly in the 1990s — also shared his disdain for YouTuber Jake Paul after he fought boxing legend Mike Tyson in a Netflix live event on November 15.
The Grown Ups alum began his bit by saying, "It has not been good for my people... Blacks."
"It's not been a good year. Kamala. Diddy. Jake Paul beating Mike Tyson," he teased. "Who is this Jake Paul? A 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old man in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it."
"Who's next? Morgan Freeman?" Rock shared, referencing the beloved Oscar winner, 87. "I hate Jake Paul. I hate him like cocaine hates monogamy."
Many seemed to agree with Rock, as Paul was slammed for his win against Tyson on social media.
"Jake Paul really think he the s--- like dude you’re fighting a SENIOR. Younger Mike Tyson would’ve had you on the floor in seconds let’s be so FR right now," one person wrote.
A second user added: "Lamest fight I've ever witnessed.”