or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Rock
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Rock Jokes Luigi Mangione Would Be 'Dead' If He Looked Like Jonah Hill as Fans Thirst Over Alleged CEO Assassin

Composite photo of Chris Rock and Luigi Mangione.
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione was arrested for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

By:

Dec. 15 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Luigi Mangione's pretty privilege is not lost on Chris Rock.

During the comedian’s Saturday, December 14, SNL monologue, he joked about how the internet is thirsting over the alleged assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: SNL/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

“We got Luigi … you know. And that’s good. I really feel sorry for the family. I mean, everybody is fixated on how good this guy looks,” Rock, 59, began.

“If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care,” he quipped, referencing the famous 21 Jump Street star, 40. “They’d already given him the chair already. He’d be dead, OK?”

Article continues below advertisement

Rock added that Mangione — who was arrested on December 9 in a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania — allegedly “killed a man” who had loved ones.

“I mean, I have condolences … I have real condolences for the health care CEO. This is a real person, you know?” he noted. “But you also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.’ I mean, you’ve seen The Wire, right?”

Article continues below advertisement
chris rock jokes luigi mangione dead looked jonah hill
Source: MEGA

Chris Rock joked that 'no one would care' about Luigi Mangione if he wasn't attractive.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Mangione, 26, was arrested for shooting the healthcare executive dead outside of a Hilton hotel in New York City on December 4.

Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder, several gun charges, forgery, and providing false identification to police.

MORE ON:
Chris Rock

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his alleged crimes, many people became fans of Mangione due to his good looks. After his identity was uncovered, people all over the U.S. created social media posts thirsting for the Ivy League graduate.

Elsewhere in Rock’s monologue for the popular sketch show, the former SNL cast member — who was on the show regularly in the 1990s — also shared his disdain for YouTuber Jake Paul after he fought boxing legend Mike Tyson in a Netflix live event on November 15.

Article continues below advertisement
chris rock jokes luigi mangione dead looked jonah hill
Source: MEGA

Fans have been gushing over Luigi Mangione's looks since he was arrested on December 9.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grown Ups alum began his bit by saying, "It has not been good for my people... Blacks."

"It's not been a good year. Kamala. Diddy. Jake Paul beating Mike Tyson," he teased. "Who is this Jake Paul? A 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old man in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it."

Article continues below advertisement

"Who's next? Morgan Freeman?" Rock shared, referencing the beloved Oscar winner, 87. "I hate Jake Paul. I hate him like cocaine hates monogamy."

Many seemed to agree with Rock, as Paul was slammed for his win against Tyson on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
chris rock jokes luigi mangione dead looked jonah hill
Source: MEGA

Jonah Hill is a popular comedic actor known for his roles in '21 Jump Street' and 'Superbad.'

"Jake Paul really think he the s--- like dude you’re fighting a SENIOR. Younger Mike Tyson would’ve had you on the floor in seconds let’s be so FR right now," one person wrote.

A second user added: "Lamest fight I've ever witnessed.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.