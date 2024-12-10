Luigi Mangione, 26, Charged With Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as Killer's Family Speaks Out About 'Shocking' Act

Online court records obtained by a news publication revealed prosecutors pressing charges late Monday night in New York City, as the University of Pennsylvania alum's family reacted to the news with a somber statement.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione," the alleged killer's cousin, Maryland Delegate Nino Mangione, said on behalf of his family in a message obtained by the news outlet. "We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest."