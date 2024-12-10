or
Luigi Mangione, 26, Charged With Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as Killer's Family Speaks Out About 'Shocking' Act

Photo of Brian Thompson; booking photo of Luigi Mangione.
Source: LinkedIn; MEGA

Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday, December 9.

Dec. 10 2024, Published 8:13 a.m. ET

Luigi Mangione has officially been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The 26-year-old was arrested in Altoona, Penn., on Monday, December 9, and later hit with the murder charge — in addition to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon (firearm silencer).

luigi mangione charged murder united healthcare ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione is a 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania alumni.

Online court records obtained by a news publication revealed prosecutors pressing charges late Monday night in New York City, as the University of Pennsylvania alum's family reacted to the news with a somber statement.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione," the alleged killer's cousin, Maryland Delegate Nino Mangione, said on behalf of his family in a message obtained by the news outlet. "We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest."

Luigi's loved ones asked people to "pray for all involved" while offering their own prayers to Thompson's family.

"We are devastated by the news," the statement concluded.

luigi mangione charged murder united healthcare ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

The accused murderer was arrested at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Monday, December 9.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections released Luigi's booking photo at 9:24 p.m. on Monday evening before the accused murderer was transferred to New York.

Luigi’s arrest came hours after he was identified as the primary suspect in Brian’s murder early Monday morning.

He was eventually arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona after a customer recognized him and an employee reported his suspicious behavior.

"A Pennsylvania resident saw something early this morning at McDonald's and said something to our local police," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced, calling the customer a "hero."

luigi mangione charged murder united healthcare ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione was accused of fatally shooting United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday, December 4.

At the scene, police found Luigi with a gun and silencer similar to the one used to fatally shoot Brian outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4.

Officers also discovered a three-page manifesto that "speaks to both his motivation and mindset," per New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, as well as a fake New Jersey ID Luigi allegedly used to stay at a hostel in the Upper West Side around the time of the United Healthcare CEO's murder.

"We don't think that there's any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will toward corporate America," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny revealed to reporters after Luigi's arrest.

Luigi is being held without bail and did not enter a plea. His next court hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 23.

luigi mangione charged murder united healthcare ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered outside of the Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, December 4.

In addition to the New York murder charge and related counts, Luigi faces five charges in Pennsylvania — including two felony charges for forgery and carrying a firearm without a license.

Luigi reportedly went "radio silent" over the summer while dealing with "chronic back pain," according to R.J. Martin, the founder of a co-living space near Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach Park in Hawaii the accused killer had lived in from January to June 2022.

People obtained a statement from Luigi's family and accessed online court records regarding his murder charges.

