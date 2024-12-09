United HealthCare CEO Shooting Suspect Identified as Luigi Mangione After His Arrest

The manhunt began earlier this month when Thompson was shot in the back outside of a Hilton hotel in New York City, by a person in a hoodie and a mask. He was pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital around 30 minutes after the shooting took place.

The victim's wife, Paulette Thompson, said she was aware that he'd received threats in the past, and said suggested it could have been from insurance clients who were upset about "lack of coverage."

"I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she said recently.