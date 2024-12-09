or
United HealthCare CEO Shooting Suspect Identified as Luigi Mangione After His Arrest

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Police identified the shooting suspect as Luigi Mangione.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

The man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was arrested on Monday, December 9, in Pennsylvania.

The 26-year-old, who has since been identified as Luigi Mangione, was taken into police custody on a gun charge and "is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder" of the insurance mogul, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

united healthcare ceo shooting suspect identified luigi mangione
Source: @luigimangione/Facebook

A tipster told police they saw someone who matched the suspect's description at a McDonald's.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Mangione "matches the description" of the shooter and was "in possession of several items that we believe will connect him" to Thompson's murder, per CNN.

Police also said Mangione had a handwritten note "that speaks to his motivation and mindset," and implied he seemed to have "some ill will toward corporate America."

united healthcare ceo shooting suspect identified luigi mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione was detained by officers in Penn. on December 9.

As OK! previously reported, Mangione was detained by officers in Altoona, Penn., on Monday, December 9, after a tipster told law enforcement that someone who fit the description of the man suspected of shooting Thompson was spotted at a McDonald's.

At the time, a source claimed the suspect had a similar gun as the one used in the assassination — a weapon later revealed to be a "ghost gun," which is an "untraceable homemade" firearm.

unitedhealthcare ceo brian thompson shot targeted attack new york city
Source: LINKEDIN

Brian Thompson was killed on December 4.

The manhunt began earlier this month when Thompson was shot in the back outside of a Hilton hotel in New York City, by a person in a hoodie and a mask. He was pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital around 30 minutes after the shooting took place.

The victim's wife, Paulette Thompson, said she was aware that he'd received threats in the past, and said suggested it could have been from insurance clients who were upset about "lack of coverage."

"I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she said recently.

bill burr ceo healthcare shooting
Source: MEGA

Bill Burr criticized healthcare CEOs on his podcast.

This comes after comic Bill Burr slammed insurance executives as "heartless" in a recent installment of his "Anything Better?" podcast.

"It's like they're denying claims and people are dying, the food supply is poisoned. It's like the f------- motive out there is wild. It's right up there with life insurance. The second you get life insurance, whoever is the beneficiary immediately has motive," he explained in the episode. "They're gangsters, dude. F-------- gangsters. And then one of them gets whacked or something, they're like, 'Oh my God, he was such a good guy.' It's a dirty game. Healthcare — dirty game."

