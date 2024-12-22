NEWS What Is Chris Rock's Net Worth? How the Comedian Made His Millions Source: MEGA Chris Rock's top grossing movie was 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.'

Who would have thought playing Marty the Zebra would bring such a large paycheck? According to Celebrity Net Worth, comedian Chris Rock is worth a whopping $60 million.

Source: MEGA Chris Rock first gained popularity while on 'Saturday Night Live' in the 1990s.

The 59-year-old star made the majority of his money through stand-up and acting in popular films. The funny guy got his major break when he became a cast member on Saturday Night Live. The star was a part of the show from 1990-1993, leading to roles in small films.

By 2005, Rock became a household name when he voiced Marty the Zebra in Madagascar, which grossed a shocking $532 million at the box office. Rock’s other top-performing films include 2008’s Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, which made $603 million, 2010’s Grown Ups, which took home $271 million, 2012’s Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, which grossed $746 million and 2013’s Grown Ups 2, which made $247 million. After making waves in Hollywood, Rock was offered a $40 million deal from Netflix to produce two stand-up specials in 2016.

Source: MEGA Netflix reportedly paid Chris Rock $40 million for two stand-up specials.

Chris Rock: Tamborine was released on the platform on February 14, 2018, and on March 4, 2023, he debuted Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. Rock also made a series of comedy specials with HBO, including 1999’s Bigger & Blacker and 2004’s Never Scared. Time and Entertainment Weekly named the actor "the funniest man in America” after seeing the projects.

Additionally, Rock's 2008 HBO special, Kill the Messenger, won him an Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety or music program. The South Carolina native — who was infamously slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars — has also lined his pockets through TV writing. Most notably, he was the executive producer and narrator of the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which was based on Rock’s experiences as a teen.

Source: MEGA Chris Rock would reportedly be worth $40 million more if it weren't for his divorce settlement with ex Malaak Compton.

The show, which aired from 2005-2009, was nominated for a 2006 Golden Globe for Best TV Series, a 2006 People's Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy and two 2006 Emmy Awards for costuming and cinematography. Amid all of Rock’s success, he reportedly lost a large chunk of his funds after finalizing his divorce settlement from ex Malaak Compton-Rock, whom he tied the knot with in 1996. In 2016, Chris reportedly had to pay his ex-wife around $40 million worth of real estate and assets.

Source: MEGA Chris Rock also gained popularity from starring in the popular comedic film 'Grown Ups.'