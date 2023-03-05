Chris Rock Roasts Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage, Claims He 'Had Nothing To Do With' The Infamous Oscars Slap
One year after the infamous Oscars slap, Chris Rock is throwing shade at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
In his newest Netflix comedy special titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, he called out the well-known couple and connected their highly publicized marital problems with Smith's behavior.
"Will Smith practices selective outrage,” the comedian said, referring to the physical altercation. “Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s***. I didn't have any 'entanglements.'"
The voice actor was calling back to an interview that Pinkett Smith did in 2020 in which she admitted she'd had an “entanglement” with musician August Alsina. The actress added that she and the Oscar winner have been able to rebuild their connection since, saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."
Rock also poked fun at the couple’s unconventional way of sharing their story, referencing the episode of Red Table Talk that focused on their marital drama.
"We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. ... Why the f*** would you do that s***?” the Everybody Hates Chris producer quipped. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?"
After the “entanglement” news hit headlines, Smith clarified in an interview there has "never been infidelity in our marriage," implying they had an agreement to have an open relationship.
"Jada and I talk about everything," he added at the time. "And we have never surprised one another with anything ever."
However, Rock didn't seem to buy the explanation, joking that "everybody in the world" was labeling Smith a "b****” for talking about Pinkett Smith’s alleged infidelity on air, further alluding that the Bad Boys star only hit him on stage because of internal frustrations with his marriage.
"And who's he hit? Me, a n**** he knows he can beat," the Madagascar actor continued, later adding that he didn't hit Smith back because he was "raised" right by his parents.
