Chris Rock Roasts Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage, Claims He 'Had Nothing To Do With' The Infamous Oscars Slap

"Will Smith practices selective outrage,” the comedian said, referring to the physical altercation. “Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s***. I didn't have any 'entanglements.'"

The voice actor was calling back to an interview that Pinkett Smith did in 2020 in which she admitted she'd had an “entanglement” with musician August Alsina. The actress added that she and the Oscar winner have been able to rebuild their connection since, saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."