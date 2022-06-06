Minding His Business: Chris Rock 'Not Concerned' With Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith After Her Call For 'Reconciliation'
Chris Rock has been focusing on himself and not paying any mind to the Smith family.
Following the Oscars incident seen around the world, where the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head prompting Will Smith to get onstage in front of millions and slap Rock across the face, the funny man seemingly has no interest in making amends with the King Richard star.
"He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special."
A BITTER BACKGROUND: WILL SMITH FEELS CHRIS ROCK HAS BEEN 'LAUGHING BEHIND HIS BACK' OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH'S AFFAIR
The update comes days after the Girls Trip actress addressed the tense moment during an episode of Red Table Talk for the first time since March.
"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," Pinkett-Smith said during the Wednesday, June 1, episode. "The state of the world today, we need them both."
"And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together," the Matrix Revolutions star continued.
CHRIS ROCK'S BROTHER CALLS OUT WILL SMITH AT STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW FOLLOWING HUMILIATING OSCARS SLAP
As OK! exclusively reported, the physical altercation may have had less to do with Rock's joke and more about martial issues between Hollywood's golden couple.
"Will's ego took a huge hit when Jada's dalliance with August became public a couple of years ago," the insider dished of Pinkett Smith's romance with August Alsina. "He hung in and fought hard to save his marriage, but he's always felt that certain people, including Chris, were sneering at him and laughing behind his back about how emasculated he allowed himself to be."
"This isn't the first time Will has lost his cool, because there have been many other instances," the source explained of the actor who is banned from the Oscars for the next ten years. "For Jada, it's a total turnoff."