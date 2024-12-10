NEWS 'He Wasn't Angry': Chris Rock 'Stopped Performing' at Billionaire's Holiday Party After People Filmed His Set Source: mega Chris Rock 'stopped performing' at billionaire's holiday party after people filmed him, a source said.

After gossip blogger Cindy Adams claimed Chris Rock "stormed out" in the middle of his set at billionaire Andrew Pratt's private holiday party in December, a source debunked the rumors. "He didn't storm off. He did stop performing, but he wasn't angry," the onlooker shared. "He simply put the mic down and walked away."

Source: mega Chris Rock performed at a billionaire's private party.

"People were filming him, and there's an unspoken rule that you lock up your phone and don't film during sets," the source added. "All of the major comedians ask that you don't film while they're onstage. It's just violating protocol." As OK! previously reported, Rock's appearance caught partygoers by surprise, as no one knew he was even there.

Source: mega Chris Rock wasn't 'angry,' a source said.

First, Rock started out by making fun of American politics. "Our new push will be outer space. We'll put all the Mexicans on the rockets," the Everybody Hates Chris actor joked before he "saw something" in the audience, which infuriated him. "Whatever he saw — or thought he saw — upset him," Adams wrote for the New York Post on December 8. "Like he went momentarily ape and shouted something like he wasn't supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn't supposed to happen."

The journalist said Rock "didn't complain, didn't explain, didn't do one more minute" before "barreling quickly, forcefully, through people to the exit doors." "He kept b----ing loudly and, without a second's hesitation, stormed out — never to return," she revealed.

Fortunately, the audience didn't seem to mind — as Adams shared "everyone" was "dancing" and "all but Rock left happy."

Source: mega Chris Rock's brother defended him after he made headlines.

Rock's brother Tony Rock defended him and understood why he got heated. “Just so you guys know, anybody that [films] at a comedy club is a f------ a------!” Tony told TMZ while he was at Los Angeles International Airport. “We’re working on the material all the time.”

Source: mega Chris Rock apparently doesn't like his sets to be filmed.

"If you record it and put it up before the joke is perfected, it's like a chef giving you a plate of food before it's finished. It's like buying a car before they're done making it. You should wait for the finished product,” Tony added.