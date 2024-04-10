Convicted Murderer Chris Watts' Colorado Home Where He Killed His Wife Hits the Market for a Hefty Price
The Colorado home where Chris Watts committed the horrific murders of his wife and two young daughters has been listed for sale once again.
The 5-bedroom residence, prominently showcased in the 2020 Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, is now on the market in Frederick, Colo.
The gruesome incident, which took place in 2018, led to the house going into bankruptcy before being acquired by a new owner in 2022 for $600,000.
The current owner has now decided to sell the property for a staggering $775,000, making it one of the pricier options in the neighborhood.
Despite its dark history, the listing for the house fails to disclose the past events, as it is not required by law in the state. Instead, it highlights the property's recent improvements, including a new roof, fresh exterior paint and a covered porch.
The house, just over a decade old, is conveniently located near parks, restaurants and reputable schools.
The decision to put the house back on the market raises eyebrows, considering its macabre history. However, this is not an isolated case, as other infamous properties, such as the JonBenét Ramsey home and the Menendez brothers' mansion, have also been sold despite their notorious pasts.
The exorbitant price tag attached to the house has sparked debate among potential buyers and real estate experts alike. Many question the ethical implications of profiting from such a tragic event, while others argue that the property's features and location justify the high asking price.
Watts was convicted for strangling his wife, Shanann Watts, to death in their Colorado home in August 2018. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time. He then took her body and his daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, to a job site at the oil company he worked for and smothered the girls after he buried his wife.
Authorities believe that Chris murdered his family because he was having an affair. He is currently serving his sentence at the Dodge Correctional Institution, which is a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin.
The chilling 2020 Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, exposed the horrific details of his triple murder — showing scenes from the investigation, Chris’ dark downward spiral, why he did it, how it happened and how he finally confessed.