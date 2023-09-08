Donald Trump Claims Colorado Lawsuit Seeking to Keep Him Off the Ballot Is 'Ridiculous' and 'Unconstitutional'
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to rage against a recent legal filing that is seeking to ban him from appearing on the ballots in the state of Colorado.
On Wednesday, September 6, a group of voters from the Centennial State filed a lawsuit claiming that the embattled ex-prez should be disqualified from running in the 2024 presidential election by a portion of the 14th amendment.
"Four years after taking an oath to 'preserve, protect and defend' the Constitution as President of the United States, Trump tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, leading to a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol to stop the lawful transfer of power to his successor," the 115-page lawsuit read in part.
"By instigating this unprecedented assault on the American constitutional order, Trump violated his oath and disqualified himself under the Fourteenth Amendment from holding public office, including the Office of the President," the filing said.
On Friday, September 8, Trump ranted that the group was "ridiculously" attempting to "unconstitutionally" keep him off the ballot. He further slammed them as a "TRUMP DERANGED 'CREW', composed of many slime balls."
"They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at 'Injustice,'" he continued. "I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!"
"Crew also sued me on emoluments at my recently sold, and very beautiful, D.C. hotel, and LOST BIG," he penned in an immediate follow-up post.
"These are bad Radical Left people and groups that use the Injustice Department as though it were their own," he claimed. "So bad for our once great Country. They will have major liability for what they are doing to America! It is, working with Deranged Jack Smith & others, ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before."
The Colorado lawsuit isn't the first time it's been speculated that Trump could be disqualified from the election. Senator Tim Kaine also cited the 14th amendment, which says a person cannot be eligible for office if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof" while they were previously in office, unless Congress grants them amnesty.
"In my view, the attack on the Capitol that day was designed for a particular purpose at a particular moment, and that was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power of as is laid out in the Constitution," Kaine told ABC News, referring to the January 6th Capitol riots. "So I think there's a powerful argument to be made."