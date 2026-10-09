TRUE CRIME NEWS Chris Watts' Mom Doesn't Believe He Killed His Daughters, Says It 'Makes Most Sense' He Strangled Pregnant Wife After She Smothered Their Kids Source: 9NEWS/YOUTUBE; MEGA Cindy Watts doesn't believe her son killed his kids. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 9 2026, Updated 12:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Cindy Watts, the mother of convicted murderer Chris Watts, has repeatedly stated that she does not believe her son killed his daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. Despite Chris pleading guilty to the 2018 murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young children to avoid the death penalty, his mother continues to publicly claim that he is innocent of killing the girls. When initially interrogated by police, Chris claimed he strangled Shanann in a fit of rage after she smothered the girls. Cindy has stated that this initial story "makes the most sense" to her.

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'Christopher Is a Good Person'

Source: 9NEWS/YOUTUBE Cindy Watts claimed there's 'no way' her son could have hurt his daughters.

In a Tuesday, October 6 interview with Daily Mail, Cindy said, "Christopher is a good person. I know him. Nobody in his past or even now, who meets him in prison, can find anything bad to say.” In a 2018 interview with Denver7’s Melissa G. Moore, Cindy reiterated her disbelief, insisting there is "no way" he could have harmed his daughters or fit them into the oil tank openings. She maintains that he is a "good person" at heart who took a rapid plea deal without letting his defense attorneys fight the charges. “He’s not a sociopath. He’s not a psychopath,” Cindy said. “I asked Chris, ‘If you did not do this, do not confess to something you didn’t do,‘” she added, saying her son’s defense attorney “completely shut me down.”

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'I Went Into a Rage and I Killed Her'

Source: MEGA Chris Watts confessed to his mom that he killed his pregnant wife in 'a rage.'

Cindy detailed how Chris confessed to murdering Shanann, recalling, “He said, ‘I’m sorry. I lost — I went into a rage, and I killed her.’ And he said, ‘I am so sorry. I ruined your life. I ruined my life.’” She also said she wanted her son to plead not guilty to killing his children. “I would’ve liked to see a defense for my son, and one that would allow him to say out loud, ‘I killed Shanann but not my girls,’” she said. “He’s going to die in prison. I just want him to fight. I don’t want him to take this plea deal. I want him to plead not guilty to the children,” she said.

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'None of It Makes Sense'

Source: MEGA Chris Watts' family members still have some unanswered questions years after the tragic murders.

Ronnie Watts explained how his son insisted he didn’t kill the kids. “After the fact with the bodies, he said, ‘Dad, I could not put the girls with her after what she did — I could not put her with her,’” Ronnie Watts said. When asked why he put the girls’ bodies in oil tanks, Ronnie said, “I don’t understand. I don’t understand.” Sister Jamie added, "We're left with no real answers, or mental health answers or something, you know,” she said. “Because a normal guy that’s never been in trouble before in his life loses his mind one night and annihilates his whole family. No, it doesn’t make sense to me. None of it makes sense.”

Shannan Watts' Family Defends Her Name

Source: MEGA 'Shanann’s memory and reputation deserves to be protected,' her family said in a statement.