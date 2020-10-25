Heartbreaking investigation details into the death of Shanann Watts show that the wife and mom was spending her final days trying to schedule a romantic weekend away with her husband — now a convicted murderer — Chris Watts.

When Shanann’s phone was searched for clues after her body was recovered, it revealed that she had been searching Groupon for deals on travel — apparently specifically a short getaway just for her and Watts, as her phone also indicated that on the night before her death she had even gone ahead and secured weekend child care for daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Meanwhile, Watts’ mistress Nichol Kessinger, whom he was actively seeing at the time — and who he was allegedly with at the very moments Shanann was researching a marriage-boosting getaway — was doing some shocking Internet browsing of her own.

Investigators discovered that her Google searches included an eye-opening two-hour stint browsing wedding dresses, conducted just a week before Shanann’s death.

Kessinger met Watts, 35, at their company, Anadarko Petroleum — he was an operator, while she worked in the environmental department — in June 2018 and started dating in early July of that same year.

As expected, this would put considerable strain on his marriage, creating a situation in which Shanann would understandably feel a need to apply some emergency getaway first aid… but that’s allegedly not all his late wife was facing.

According to documents obtained by OK!, Watts was doing his own browsing prior to the killings — not for vacations or wedding attire, but rather on dating app Tinder. There, he allegedly met Amanda McMahon, who claimed she had a one-night stand with Watts in March 2018. It has also been reported that Watts was seeing a male escort named Trent Bolte, who claims he and Watts had a secret, 10-month relationship, as well.

Bolte’s story has been questioned by authorities; and Watts denied he ever had an affair with McMahon and Bolte, saying he only cheated on Shanann with Kessinger.

The murderer has been forced to curtail his conquests while behind bars, where he is serving a life sentence. He appears to have taken a more spiritual turn: “[Watts] has kind of renewed his faith and talks to the victims through prayer,” states an inmate report issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Bureau of Classification and Movement. “The victims are his family.”