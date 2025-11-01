'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Is Back: Meet the Newest Agent and Get Ready for More Drama!

Article continues below advertisement

The ninth season of Selling Sunset hit the streaming platform on October 29. Fans can expect more of the captivating luxury listings, fashion moments and, of course, plenty of drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Drama on the Horizon

Source: NETFLIX

The ongoing feud between Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause has continued to heat up. In August 2024, Stause made headlines when she declared on Instagram Stories that she would "NEVER work on a show" with Young again. But during an October 2024 interview with Pedestrian.TV, she hinted at a change of heart. "Obviously I have very strong feelings about her that I stand 10 toes down on and I don't take any of that back," Stause said in a TikTok video. "However, I am also a businesswoman. I always will be able to change my mind if you add a zero. So listen, I hate her, but if you are going to pay me a ton of money to go say it to her face, then write the check."

Article continues below advertisement

Returning Cast Members & Fresh Faces

Source: NETFLIX

Emma Hernan and Stause have officially returned alongside Chelsea Lazkani, Alanna Gold, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith and Bre Tiesi. Brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim are also back to shake things up. Emma confirmed her excitement about returning, stating she's ready to get her "truth out" after facing rumors last season regarding her personal life. "Last season, I didn't really have a voice and lies were told," Emma explained. "Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to tell the truth and even address everything. For me, I'm really excited this season to just explain that to everybody and tell everyone what's going on." While there were doubts about Nicole's return due to her feud with Chrishell, she confirmed her participation in January and teased fans with behind-the-scenes content on her Instagram Reel. In an unexpected twist, new agent Sandra Vergara, sister of actress Sofía Vergara, joins the cast, promising to bring more excitement to the dynamic.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What's Coming in Season 9?

Source: NETFLIX

A sneak peek at the season 9 trailer, released on October 15, revealed jaw-dropping properties and explosive office drama. "It's still pretty crazy; behind the scenes, it's still pretty mental," Mary Bonnet told TooFab. She noted the ongoing tensions between Nicole and Emma, as well as Bre's complicated dynamics with Emma and Chelsea. "I really hope that people really stop the low blows; I think that's enough of all of that," she added.

Catch Up!

Source: NETFLIX